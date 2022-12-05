Theo James admits it was a prosthetic in The White Lotus nude scene

The White Lotus showcases Italian resorts, ultra-fine dining, and the turbulent love lives of the one-percent – but episode one let slip more than most viewers bargained for – a full-frontal shot of Cameron, played by Theo James.

In the opener to season two of the twisted tale, Cameron returns to the hotel room of Harper (Aubrey Plaza) to borrow her husband’s swimsuit.

As she looks for sunsreen, Cameron changes in the background – stripping down totally nude, and The White Lotus fans were quick to point out the size of his appendage in the mirror.

NEON/Supplied Theo James and Meghan Fahy see their dolce vita life turn into a nightmare in The White Lotus season two

James’ confessed during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he used an artificial penis for the scene.

“So, you go into these scenes, and you have a conversation with the director, and the producers, and they go, ‘Ok, for this, we’re gonna use a prosthetic’ ... and you say, ‘Okay, that sounds good,’” James said.

James told the head of makeup on the show that he wanted the prosthetic to be “Regular Joe.”

“Because the scene, you know, it’s not about the pee pee, it’s about power play and sex,” James told Fallon.

“It’s about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means.”

James joked that when he saw the prosthetic she chose, he laughed about the size, which according to the artist was regular.

“I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field!” James laughed. “The thing is ginormous.”

The second season focuses on sexual politics and romantic power plays – with nudity galore.

Speaking to ET, James said that the decision to shoot the nude scene from behind was deliberate: “It’s interesting, [because] at first… we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or [if] it’s accidental. But it reveals itself… The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version.”

The White Lotus will premiere the penultimate episode of its second season tonight on Neon.