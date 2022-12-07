First look at Daisy Jones & the Six coming to Prime Video

The tale of fictional rock group Daisy Jones & The Six will arrive on our screens next March, as Prime Video adapts Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 for a 12-part miniseries – charting the rise and fall of the group loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, will be tapping into her rock roots as the charismatic lead singer Daisy Jones who falls in love with her co-star Billy Dunne (played by The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin).

PRIME VIDEO/Supplied The tale of star-crossed rock star lovers, with an A-List cast including Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Daisy Jones & The Six presents a documentary-style tale of the rock group, from their soaring rise to fame in 1977 to their fall, drug use, and tumultuous love affairs.

The upcoming miniseries has been brought to life by Reese Witherspoon, who has made a name for herself as a producer of similar prestige fiction such as Gone Girl and Where the Crawdads Sing through her production company Hello Sunshine.

PRIME VIDEO/Supplied Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star in the Prime Video series – set to release in March 2023.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon said: “As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.”

The series is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, who are best known for writing the screenplay for the romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist, and will serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Premiering on Prime Video on March 3 next year, the series will roll out episodes week by week every Friday.