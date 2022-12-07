Matt Lucas will leave as host of The Great British Bake Off

Comedian Matt Lucas has announced he will step down from hosting The Great British Bake Off to focus on other work.

The 48-year-old has co-hosted the baking reality show for three seasons, but announced his departure in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

He said he was unable to host the show as well as the comedy revival Fantasy Football League alongside other projects.

He described his work on the show as “a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way to spend my summers”.

READ MORE:

* New reality series Good With Wood showcases competitive carpentry

* Baking with the stars on Celebrity Bake Off

* Hold on to your buns, The Great British Bake Off just dropped a season 12 teaser



He added that after 51 episodes, “I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else”.

He ended his post thanking the crew, contestants and everyone who had worked on the show.

Supplied The Great British Bake Off

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won,” he wrote.

Co-host Noel Fielding wished the comedian well in his next adventures and praised Lucas for being so kind to the show’s contestants. He added it had been a pleasure to “work with such a wonderful comic talent and a lovely man to boot”.

“Totally respect your decision Matt! But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channelling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson,” he wrote.

“I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness. I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings and I will miss us giggling like naughty school boys when Paul say ‘Eggy’ in his Scouse accent.”

Following the announcement, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith tweeted that Lucas would be missed.

“Good luck with everything you’ve got planned … you’ve been awesome xx,” tweeted Hollywood, while Leith thanks Lucas for bringing “so much laughter and fun to the tent”.

The show’s official Twitter account also tweeted that Lucas had “brightened up the tent” for the past three years, particularly when laughter was needed.

“We appreciate everything he's done for Bake Off, from working in covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It's been a pleasure - thanks Matt.”

Lucas joined the show in 2020, after comedian and former host Sandi Toksvig announced her departure.