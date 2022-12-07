Netflix's Wednesday faces backlash over Jenna Ortega's Covid dance scene revelation

Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix is being heavily criticised following the lead actress from the hit series Wednesday saying she filmed a dance scene while sick with Covid-19.

Wednesday has proved to be a hit show – after just two weeks it is the third most-watched English-language series of all time on the platform, Variety reports.

Despite its popularity, the streaming giant is coming under fire from fans online after actor Jenna Ortega, 20, revealed in an interview that she filmed a scene while displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could … it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega said in an interview with NME. “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches.”

“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus,” Ortega said. “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

In a reply to NME, MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, said that “strict Covid protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed the production removed Jenna from set.”

Many fans have expressed disapproval that the actor filmed the scene with Covid, with one claiming it was “dangerous, unethical, and extremely selfish”, “both on her part, and on the part of the directors and producers”

“There’s absolutely no positive way to spin an actress knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to Covid,” one person tweeted.

Richard Shotwell Jenna Ortega arrives at the premiere of Wednesday on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hollywood Legion Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I'm sorry, so they filmed one of the most pivotal scenes in the show WHILE THEY WAITED ON A POSITIVE COVID TEST???” Another wrote.

“This is a bad thing right? We all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, it's a why the .... didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment.”

Ortega also shared that she choreographed the dance scene to The Cramps’ 1981 single Goo Goo Muck herself. The dance has since taken off among fans on TikTok.

“I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious,” The Independent reported her saying.

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better,” Ortega told NME.