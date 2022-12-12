Who will die tonight on The White Lotus?

The second season of The White Lotus is now available to stream on Neon. New episodes also debut on Mondays on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

On Monday night, audiences will finally find out the answer to the big question: Who will die on the White Lotus 2? Alice O’Connel shares her wild speculations.

A heads-up – this story contains zero spoilers about the final because, firstly, I haven’t seen it, and secondly, we all know people are going to die because it was revealed in the first episode.

So, who is it going to be?

Here, I am going to speculate wildly based on my own weird thoughts, ideas friends have and things I’ve seen on the internet.

In the first episode, when Daphne goes for a swim and bumps into a floating body, we know one person is dead. But when Valentina arrives on the scene and talks to Rocco we hear that multiple guests of the hotel are dead.

So, we could be looking at multiple people dying together, or a number of the following scenarios could come true.

Potential victim 1: Tanya

Good god, say it ain’t so. I think the odds of this one have to be slim. With the announcement of a third series now in the works, it surely has to have Jennifer Coolidge in it. What is the White Lotus without Tanya?

Please stay safe, Tanya.

Still, she’s in one of the most vulnerable positions right now – at Greg’s place, who we’ve just learned is pals with her husband Greg, who she is on rocky ground with. More than that, it looks like Greg and Quentin are lovers, and Quentin was probably the person Greg was taking sneaky phone calls from.

In fact, in the photo that gave their connection away, Quentin was wearing a cowboy hat, and, early on when he met Tanya he described the plot of Brokeback Mountain. Was he really talking about his long romance with her husband?

So, do Greg and Quentin plan to kill Tanya? Or, more likely, is there some sort of twisted plot here where she is being set up to lose her fortune?

Tanya is wily though – and, so is her assistant Portia, who has surely now cottoned on to the fact that all is not as it seems with Jack and that she needs to help her boss.

Potential victim 2: Greg/Quentin

Will Portia make it back in time to help Tanya? Will the two of them end up in a tussle with the men? Will Greg suddenly appear to reveal his truth? Will Tanya then push him over the side of the balcony? Or, will she grab Niccolo’s gun (we’ve already seen it!) and shoot them all?

Are Greg and Quentin long-time lovers with a plan to kill Tanya?

Potential victim 3: Jack

Okay, so Jack is in a bit of a state and has revealed far too much. He said he has a task for his “uncle” – something he’s happy to do to help him.

Is it keeping Portia away from her boss for the night? Or, is he supposed to try to kill Tanya? Will Portia finish him off instead? Or will there be a chase back to the main group where he meets his demise? Will Tanya push him over a cliff? Maybe over the railing where they eat breakfast?

Early in the season, Tanya looked over the railing and talked about how high it was and how it was amazing that no one had fallen or jumped off. Is that how someone dies? Was she foreshadowing it? Will it be tormented Jack?

What task does Jack have to do for his “uncle”?

Potential victims 4, 5 and 6: Cam, Ethan and Harper

Okay, Cam’s death seems the most likely to me. Ethan is obviously out of his mind, torturing himself with the idea that Cam and his wife, Harper, might have fooled around behind his back. He’s confronted Cam, but he is still unbalanced. Might he have a tussle with Cam that ends in death?

Or will Daphne be the one to kill Cam? Daphne is one of the most interesting characters on the show, with everyone on the internet wanting to know what cocktail of prescription meds she is on. She seems wonderfully aloof, booking massages with guys who look like Timothee Chalamet, while the rest of her group is in utter, palpable turmoil.

She also did show Harper a photo of her kids – her very blonde, blue-eyed children – instead of the very blonde, blue-eyed personal trainer she is having an affair with, whom she meant to show Harper. Is the personal trainer the biological dad?

HBO Has Daphne (left) orchestrated everything?

One thing we know for sure is that Daphne lives – but where was the rest of the group? Why was she alone at the beginning of the show? Does she go nuclear and kill everyone?

One theory I read on the web suggested that maybe Daphne is the mastermind of this series and has done an Inception trick on everyone, planting the seed about cheating, and spawned some serious mind games. Has she purposefully worked Ethan and Harper into a frenzy so they’ll get rid of Cam? Maybe so she can cash in on her husband’s fortune and run away with her personal trainer?

Potential victim 7: Lucia

Okay, before you say, “but Marco and Valentina say that it’s guests who die”, let’s note that, technically, Lucia the escort is a guest. Valentina had her name put on the room, right?

HBO Is Lucia playing a game, or is her life really in danger?

So, either the incident with the dude who is after her (and who she got into the car with) is all part of an elaborate ruse to take the De Grassos’ money, or it’s legit, and her life is in danger.

Or, could sweet, innocent Albie be the one to snap and kill her? Or his dad? Or his granddad?

Potential victim 8: Mia

Okay, this is a left field one – but Mia (also technically a guest), could be the one to die. Might she try to blackmail Valentina about their tryst? Might Valentina kill her in a bid to try to keep it a secret?

An unlikely bet, but Mia could be the one to die.

So, who dies on The White Lotus 2? Tune in to Neon tonight!