Harry & Meghan new trailer is out: 'They were happy to lie to protect my brother'

The trailer for part two of Harry & Meghan is out.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother but weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us,” says Prince Harry in the newest trailer released by Netflix for the second half of its docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

But who are “they”? We won’t know until Thursday’s episodes drop in New Zealand.

The final three episodes of the series are expected to drop bombshells on the Royal family.

In the short trailer released overnight, the Duke of Sussex mentions “institutional gaslighting” and discusses the reasons for their departure as working royals in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Eight odd moments in the Harry & Meghan documentary (that you probably missed)

* What happened to the Harry we all knew?

* Meghan wants people to see her as a 'real person', but her Netflix outfits tell a different story



YouTube Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their two children, Archie and Lilibet at their California home.

“I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did,” he says.

“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” says Meghan to which Harry adds, “I said ‘we need to get out.’ ”.

Meghan adds: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

In what appears to be a clip recorded onboard their flight to the US, the Duke smiles and says “we are on the freedom flight”.

YouTube Prince Harry enjoying some family time in US.

The trailer also features photographs and video footage of the couple at their California home with chidlren, Archie and Lilibet.

“I have always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” Harry says.