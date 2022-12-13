The White Lotus creator Mike White answers all the burning questions from the finale

The second season of The White Lotus is now available to stream on Neon. New episodes also debut on Mondays on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

This story includes spoilers for season 2 of The White Lotus

The White Lotus wrapped up on Monday night – not before guns fired, volcanoes erupted and bodies floated.

As the seven-episode season came to an end, viewers were left tantalised by a few outstanding mysteries – and a bit of mourning to do.

Thankfully in post-show interviews, creator Mike White and The White Lotus cast have answered the burning questions about the characters’ fates.

READ MORE:

* The fate of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus character revealed

* Why Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande for her career revival

* White Lotus season 2 will be checking into a new exotic locale



Why did Tanya have to die?

The show’s creator had some explaining to do – namely, why fan-favourite, beloved Tanya (Emmy-winning Jennifer Coolidge) had to die.

From episode four, Tanya found herself caught up with a cabal of bad gays. They had schemed with her dodgy husband Greg (Jon Gries) to murder her and void their pre-nup – allowing them to split the money and sustain their dolce vita.

Stuff Fans were left with several burning questions after last night’s dramatic ending.

“[It’s] not that I really wanted to kill Tanya because I love her as a character and obviously love Jennifer,” White said in HBO Max’s Unpacking S2 E7 featurette, “but we’re going to Italy, she’s such a diva, a larger-than-life female archetype, it felt maybe we could devise our own operatic conclusion to her life and story.”

“I felt her dying at the hands of someone else felt too tragic.”

As the villainous gays trap Tanya onboard their superyacht – the penny drops when she receives a call from her assistant, Portia.

Tanya finds a pistol intended for her (we assume), and shoots her way through the duplicitous group - stopping to ask a fatally wounded Quentin (Tom Hollander) whether her husband was having an affair.

But, in a move that is tragically Tanya, she manages to trip over the boat’s railing hitting her head and fatally drowning.

RIP Tanya.

What happens with Cameron, Daphne, Harper, and Ethan?

The sexual tension between the travelling couples was intense.

Harper (Aubrey Plaza) was convinced Ethan (Will Sharpe) had cheated after finding a condom wrapper in their hotel room and Ethan was convinced Harper and Cameron (Theo James) had sex after a drunken day together.

But they all leave The White Lotus with their marriages and sanity (mostly) intact.

“By the end you’re like, ‘Well, maybe what Ethan and Harper needed [was] just a small dash of what Cameron and Daphne have.’ It feels like Cameron, to me, is one of those guys that’s not really going to change,” White said.

“Some of the unspoken things between them, you wonder if that’s going to ultimately catch up with them. It is somewhat of a happy ending although there’s dark clouds on the horizon too.”

Supplied The toxic couples “enjoying” their holiday in Sicily.

Did Harper and Cameron just kiss?

This season was spicy – but it was never clear what really happened behind closed doors.

Harper confessed to Ethan that she and Cameron shared a brief, drunken kiss – but the actor that plays flirty tech-bro Cameron told Vulture that he thinks more went down that day.

“I think she feels oddly attracted to this monster that is Cameron, but she’s also trying to use the incident to wake Ethan from his existential and sexual reverie,” James said.

“In terms of what specifically happened, though, it was probably more than she let on by half. Maybe not the most extreme version of that scenario, but there was something else.”

White gave his own cryptic response about the kiss to US Weekly.

“The question of whether Harper and Cameron did more than the kiss, I think probably that’s just all that happened,” White said. “At the same time, there’s some time that isn’t really accounted for and I think that’s why it’s eating at Ethan.”

What will happen in Season Three?

White has not confirmed whether any characters from the first two seasons will return, but he did hint at the themes he would like to explore during his next stay at the White Lotus.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Did Ethan and Daphne have an affair in the finale?

NEON/Supplied Daphne lures Ethan for a stroll on the beach ... what really goes down?

We might never know the truth here.

Ethan is torn-up over his suspicions that Harper and Cameron slept together. Ethan hunts Cameron down at the beach, nearly drowning him before their fight is broken apart.

Ethan shares his concerns with Daphne, who cycles through a complex range of emotions on hearing the news – she leads him away, into the island, but the camera does not follow them. It’s never explicit whether Ethan and Daphne hook up to retaliate against their spouses.

“Did Ethan and Daphne have some kind of a dalliance on the island or whatever happened? That allows [Ethan] to let go of the jealousy that has been brewing with him,” White told US Weekly.

“It kind of brings back that first kind of sexual charge that happens in the beginning of relationships and sometimes fades away over time.”

Is Daphne’s personal trainer actually the father of her children with Cameron?

NEON/Supplied Daphne and Cameron survived the trip – but at what cost?

“I think one of them is [Cameron’s] kid,” actor James said to Vulture.

“Meghann’s character is one of the most accepted characters on the show because of her warmth and bubbliness, her energy.

“She can go out and deliberately make friends, like when she’s initially against the ice wall that is Harper.

“At the same time, the way Daphne rectifies the situation is she does some pretty appalling things to feel a level of power over Cameron.

“Their relationship was born of love, but it’s fallen into a cycle of games and control.”