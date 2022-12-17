After 25 years, Ash and Pikachu's Pokémon journey is ending

Pokémon is finally saying goodbye to iconic main characters Ash and Pikachu, 25 years after they first appeared on TV screens around the world.

“Following Ash’s historic win as Pokémon World Champion – the culmination of his adventures spanning 25 seasons – fans can commemorate his storied journey with a collection of special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” The Pokémon Company said in a press release.

“These episodes will feature fan-favourite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and they will provide a glimpse at what the future may hold for the world’s strongest trainer in this final chapter for Ash and his Pikachu.

“The forthcoming special episodes not only celebrate Ash’s monumental achievement, but they also act as an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have joined him and his partner Pokémon Pikachu along the way.”

The news came as The Pokémon Company announced a new animated series that will follow new characters.

The protagonists will be named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version of the series.

It’s set to premiere from 2023 onwards in various markets around the world.

The Pokémon franchise was created by videogame designer and director Satoshi Tajiri in 1996.

The animated TV series began airing from 1997 onwards around the world, and quickly developed an enormous following.

The franchise as a whole remains popular to this day, with regular videogame releases still topping the charts.

In 2016, the game Pokémon Go took New Zealand by storm. Years later, there are still Kiwi superfans playing the game.

The latest games in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, were released in NZ on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch console.