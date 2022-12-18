Doctor Who shares first look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor

Doctor Who fans have been treated to a first look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the 15th Doctor.

The show’s official social media accounts shared photos of the Rwandan-Scottish actor dressed in a bright orange sweater and brown tweed suit.

In one photo, he is joined by Millie Gibson, the actress who is playing the Time Lord’s new companion, Ruby Sunday.

“Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson,” the caption read.

READ MORE:

* Former star returns to Doctor Who as Jodie Whittaker signs off

* After all the controversy, Jodie Whittaker really was a terrific Doctor Who

* Saying goodbye is hard: Jodie Whittaker’s time in Tardis ends



Gatwa, 30, was announced as the actor taking over from Jodie Whittaker – the first female Doctor – in May. Gatwa is best known for starring as Eric Effiong in the Netflix show Sex Education.

However, fans were left surprised when Gatwa did not appear in Whittaker’s final episode in October – in Doctor Who tradition, usually the old Doctor would “regenerate” into the new Doctor.

Instead, David Tennant – who played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010 – made a shock return. It was confirmed he, together with Catherine Tate – who played his sidekick Donna Noble – would return for three episodes in November 2023, as part of the lead-up to the show’s 60th anniversary.

So far fans have only had a glimpse of Gatwa’s Doctor in a short teaser trailer for the special, in which he says: “Can someone tell me what the hell is going on here?”

His first appearance as the Doctor will air over Christmas 2023.