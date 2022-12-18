Why Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is a win for Netflix

All sorts of questions are thrown up by the Harry & Meghan documentary – was anyone banned from anything? Which lies were told? Who leaked what and to whom? Will Archie find his way through the cornfield maze? And is this documentary worth the money for Netflix?

Although the exact price for this programme remains a secret, the couple signed a deal worth around US$100 million (NZ$157m) with Netflix in 2020, ostensibly for “inspirational family programming”.

Rumours suggest the deal is coming to an end – Meghan’s animated children’s series Pearl was quietly dropped earlier this year – but given the documentary is the perfect guide to toxic families (while making everyone feel very glad they’re not royal) it does fulfil the inspirational brief.

Admittedly, the reviews have been universally negative, and the British press has “erupted in outrage”, according to Canadian TV. In the old days, this sort of fuss would have dramatic effects – in 1969 an outcry over a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Royal family saw the programme withdrawn, and as recently as July 2021, ITV edited the documentary, Harry and William: What Went Wrong?, after pressure from Kensington Palace.

Months later, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly threatened to boycott the BBC over a refusal to let them see The Princes and the Press, about the royals’ relationship with the media.

Netflix, however, remains unscathed in theory. Its status as a Netherlands-based company means it is not even regulated by Ofcom, let alone susceptible to disappointed mutterings from any of the country’s royal palaces.

The show has rated well. According to an insider, the first episode notched up almost five million viewers by the end of its first week, which puts it above Coronation Street but below the Netherlands v USA game on BBC1 when compared to the Broadcasters Audience Research Board’s (BARB) top 50 most viewed programmes the previous week.

According to figures released by Netflix, it pulled in record numbers for a documentary, with viewers worldwide spending 81.55 million hours watching the first three episodes in the first four days.

Netflix According to figures released by Netflix, Harry & Meghan pulled in record numbers for a documentary.

But Netflix judges its super hits based on 28 days of viewing – Addams Family spin-off Wednesday was watched for 1.02 billion hours in its first 19 days of release, the third Netflix programme to top the one-billion-hours mark within 28 days, joining the fourth season of Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Wednesday notched up 341 million hours in its first week and that’s more than four times the Sussexes’ numbers. Coming after threatened boycotts by the likes of John Major over controversial episodes of The Crown, is this documentary proving more trouble than Netflix needs for a spot in the top 20?

In short, no. When it comes to rating the show’s success, Barb figures are pointless. “There are all sorts of metrics – reaching underserved demos, retaining uncertain subs a bit longer, getting some users to log on to their service instead of another – that feed into whether Netflix sees the show as a success,” explains Tom Harrington, analyst at Enders Analysis.

Netflix, he stresses, thinks globally. The Netflix audience is still dominated by the USA, where it has 67 million subscribers, followed by Brazil (15m), UK (14m), Germany (13m), France (10m) and Mexico (10m). “The Royal family is IP that travels well, along with the advantage from the thematic tie-in that they’ve done with the recent series of The Crown,” Harrington explains.

According to data from Parrot Analytics – which measures the appeal of individual programmes on a global basis – the documentary’s greatest appeal is in the US, where the show is twice as popular as in the UK, which comes second, ahead of Canada, India and Ireland in that order.

netflix Despite many negative reviews, Harry & Meghan has been generating high viewer numbers,

More importantly, according to Harrington, the show is attracting a lot of attention – and these days buzz is far more important than ratings. Social media analysis of reaction to the show by research company Pulsar shows the highest volume of conversation is being driven by seven distinct groups. The positive side includes liberal, pop-culture-loving Americans, young American fans of talk-show hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and the self-described SussexSquad across the English-speaking world, such as Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

In the positive-to-neutral camp are Labour supporters and Spanish speakers in Spain, Mexico and South America, while negative groups include US conservatives, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr, global Royal superfans across Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand and Canada and the largely male GB News fans.

And this, of course, is the point. Netflix doesn’t profit from high ratings – at least, not yet, as its advertising business is in its nascency. It profits from subscriptions. In the first half of the year, subscriptions to streamers fell in the UK as inflation rose and the threat of lockdown vanished. Netflix lost subscribers worldwide in the same period, dropping almost 1.2 million.

If you want to cut back on your streamer subscriptions this winter, you’ll want to keep at least one or two – and that’s going to include water cooler Netflix, with the documentary everyone is talking about. In other words, articles like this are doing fantastic business for the streamer.

On a global level, the show is also doing a lot of good for the Royal family. It’s taken the heat out of the Lady Hussey scandal and created pro-palace coverage even in the likes of US publisher The Atlantic, which reviewed the show thus: “Harry and Meghan have a rare talent – pointing out things that reasonable people would agree with, but doing so in the most annoying way possible.”

The only people this seems to have backfired on are the Sussexes. In the UK, YouGov’s regular polling of the couple’s popularity shows Meghan’s fell to its lowest since tracking began on the day the documentary dropped. Harry had his second-worst week.

Even within the couple’s core demographic of 18- to 24-year-olds – where they are still seen more positively than negatively – they reached a new low. YouGov’s global tracking saw them doing well in France, Germany and the Netherlands – which, if you want to get all Brexit about it, aren’t your classic pro-British territories.

Netflix People felt strongly about the couple, which is good news for Netflix’s numbers.

“The decline in overall opinion is driven by Britons over 65, where Meghan’s favourability has fallen from +42 on the day of their engagement to -72 last week,” says Tanya Abraham, research director at YouGov. “Harry has suffered an even more dramatic crash, falling from +81 to -63 over the same time period.”

But Netflix is not in the business of making people think highly of the Sussexes. It just wants people to think about the Sussexes, and then buy (or keep) a subscription. Parrot’s measure of global weekly sentiment saw feelings towards the couple waver between strong positive and negative peaks and troughs.

Either way, people felt strongly about the couple, which is good news for Netflix’s numbers. The haters and the fans watch in equal measure.