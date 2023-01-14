The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods: A fascinating, original true-crime podcast

The Evaporated: Gone With The Gods is now available to stream.

The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods

This new series from Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment examines the Japanese phenomenon of johatsu, which refers to people who purposely disappear without a trace. The phrase literally translates to “evaporated people” and thousands choose to become johatsu in Japan each year.

Hosted by the Japan-based investigative reporter Jake Adelstein and the Japanese-American journalist Shoko Plambeck, the show is really two parallel stories – the first is a personal one for Adelstein, and it involves trying to track down his missing accountant who vanished a week before tax day in 2018, while the second story takes a broader look at the issue of johatsu.

It’s a comprehensive, whirlwind tour of Japan’s missing people and the factors that contribute to why someone might choose to leave their life – from mounting debt problems to Japan’s harsh work culture – and I certainly learned a lot about Japanese society throughout the series.

At points, I felt the show could have done with a bit more signposting – there were a few occasions throughout the nine episodes where I felt a bit lost and found myself wondering whether the narrative would ever get back to the story about the missing accountant. Perhaps a tighter edit would have helped solve this issue too.

Overall though, The Evaporated is a fascinating and original true-crime series that’s worth a listen during a long, lazy day at the beach this summer.

New episodes of The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods come out for free on all major podcast services every Monday, or you can listen to the whole series now by subscribing to The Binge on Apple Podcasts.

Supplied Japan-based investigative reporter Jake Adelstein is the co-host of The Evaporated: Gone With the Gods podcast.

READ MORE:

* Undetermined: Pacy, intriguing investigative podcast leaves you curious for more

* Powerplay: The House of Sepp Blatter: A perfectly timed, insightful BBC podcast

* Radiolingo: New podcast proves to be a particularly cathartic listen



Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake

This delightful new black comedy series, hosted by actress Kathy Burke, has a simple premise: if you could plan your perfect death, what would you do?

Every episode, Burke sits down with a different British comedian to talk through the logistics of their hypothetical expiry and subsequent funeral, as well as other pertinent details, such as who will meet them at the pearly gates and how they will spend their time in the afterlife.

The first episode with Dawn French is both utterly charming and uproariously funny, and I cackled at French's description of what should be done to her former lovers upon her departure.

Other guests include the likes of James Acaster, Jamali Maddix and Joe Lycett, and bonus episodes feature listeners’ death-and-funeral-related stories.

New episodes of Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake come out every Tuesday on all major podcast platforms.

Working It: Four days’ Work For Five Days’ Pay

This new mini-series from the team behind the Financial Times’ (FT) podcast Working It looks at the ins and outs of the four-day work week revolution.

Over the course of four episodes, host Isabel Berwick speaks to the FT’s Emma Jacobs about four UK businesses that are taking part in the biggest ever trial of the four-day working week, including an asset management firm, a gaming company and a fish and chip shop.

Berwick and Jacobs both have the right mixture of scepticism and open-mindedness throughout the series, which results in a frank, honest picture of what a four-day week looks like in practice.

After all, there are inevitable consequences to cramming five days of work into four, and Berwick and Jacobs certainly don’t shy away from talking about them.

All episodes of Four days’ work for five days’ pay are available now in the Working It podcast feed on all major podcast platforms.