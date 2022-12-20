Jacinda Ardern to appear in Meghan and Harry's next Netflix project

Leaders committed to making a difference in the world share their inspiring life stories in this series executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan.

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newest documentary series, Live to Lead.

The seven-part series says it will celebrate 'inspirational leaders' and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

The trailer features leaders from around the world including New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

It also features late US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

The Sussexes, who revealed some bombshells about the royal family last week, say they have drawn inspiration for the newest series from the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

“This was inspired by Nelson Mandela who once said ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived’,” says Prince Harry in the trailer.

YouTube Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markleâs newest documentary series titled Live to Lead.

Meghan adds: “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

“And for giving inspiration to the rest of us, to live, to lead,” Harry concludes.

According to the Daily Mail, Ardern and the Duchess of Sussex have a budding friendship which reportedly started during the royal couple’s tour in New Zealand in 2018.