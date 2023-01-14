Kura actor Scotty Cotter won't forget the night he drove Erykah Badu home

If you don’t know his name, you certainly know Scotty Cotter’s face - and work.

He’s been working in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, starting in theatre, before moving into key roles on the likes of Aroha Bridge, Find Me A Māori Bride and Shortland Street, which he now directs on.

He is back on screen, starring in the third season of Kura, the funny (and touching) story of two young men growing up in Papakura, South Auckland.

TV show

Obviously, Kura season two. But, my favourite show at the moment is Rogue Heroes, based around the SAS during World War II. It’s dramatic and witty and at times feels like a Guy Ritchie movie – keeps you on your feet. Recent favourites were Reservation Dogs and The Bear. If you haven’t watched either yet you should.

Song

The Healer by Erykah Badu. It reminds me of my mate (the late) Nancy Brunning. We used to play this album over and over when we were doing a play together and I would drive her home. Side note, me and Erykah are mates. Tracey Tawhiao and I organised a night where Erykah wanted to meet some Māori, so we planned a powhiri for… and then I drove her home. NO LIES.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Ārepa drinks. They help my brain work in the morning when I am directing Shortland Street. They are magic.

Book

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. This is a book that I have lent to heaps of people and have bought as gifts for people to read. I have re-read it and keep going back to it. When my reo gets up there, I want to attempt to read the te reo Māori version of it called Te Ruānuku. I’m quite a big reader. You have to be if you want to create art. Books help you to strengthen your imagination and push your creative mind to think.

Piece of art

My whare is basically a @toi_ripo and Tracey Tawhiao exhibition. I also have pieces that have been either gifted to me or made for me. I’m getting into photography at the moment. I bought some vintage cameras off Trade Me that use 35mm, so hopefully I snap some cool or interesting pictures that I can hang.

Item of clothing

My Sky Pirates hoodie, even though it's too small for me, I still rock it. I also have a mean Starter jacket collection and a fit swanndri collection.

Podcast

In Hindzsight, Adulting, The Habitat. But lockdown sort of made me not want to listen to any more podcast’s for a bit… I mostly just listen to music when I’m not juggling all of my mahi.

Movie

Incendies - the best storytelling ever. The twists and turns, watch it. Sister Act 2 because I love Whoopi Goldberg. And I love Lauryn Hill. And Boy. That film will always make me happy. I remember going to the opening night screening of it at Sylvia Park and thought “Woooo. I want to make shiz like that.”

Destination

The Islands! The motherland Fiji. But I want to go check out Japan. I want to eat the food and meet the people, and go escape in the countryside. I used to be obsessed with a reality TV show called Terrace House and it always made me want to visit Japan.

Person

I can't answer this question because people will get jealous, soooo…. you know who you are.

Job

My favourite job at the moment is exactly what I'm doing. Acting, writing for TV, film and theatre, and directing for TV, theatre and eventually film. Watch this space.

