The Chase star Mark Labbett reveals further massive weight loss

The Chase star Mark “The Beast” Labbett has revealed a further significant weight loss transformation to his Twitter followers.

The 57-year-old chaser posted a photo of himself, still wearing stage makeup from his pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, on Christmas Eve (UK time) holding a secret Santa gift he had received.

“This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect Richard Osman,” the Chase star tweeted, holding a board game of Pointless, a rival quiz show of the Chase.

But it Labbett’s continued transformation, not the Christmas gift, that his followers were interested in.

“You look fantastic, well done with the weight loss!! Can't really call you the beast any more,” tweeted one follower.

“Omg mark where is the rest of you, you look amazing, don’t lose any more though,” wrote another, while one follower said they thought they had been looking at a photo of Labbett as a teenager.

Back in January, 2022, Labbett posted a progress photo of himself on Instagram, revealing an already significant transformation since 2017.

“52 inch chest, so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do,” the quiz star tweeted at the time, alongside a shirtless photo of himself in a bathroom.

In November 2018, Labbett spoke to UK talk show Loose Women about having lost 19kg, which a diabetes diagnosis had been the catalyst to.

Mark Labbett/Twitter Mark Labbett in November, 2022 (left) and in December, 2022 with stage makeup (right).

The 198cm (6ft 6in) Labbett weighed about 150kg at the time.

"I'm still eating very well,” he said.

“I'm just cutting out sugar because of the type 2 diabetes. That and running around after an active 2-year-old."

In 2021 he revealed he had already lost 63kg. He spoke on BBC radio saying he had not “consciously” decided to lose weight, and life in lockdown had been “stressful”.

In another tweet just over a month ago, Labbett posted a photo of his face, captioned “pre panto haircut”. The photograph, without stage makeup, indicated he had lost more weight since January.

Mark Labbett/Twitter Mark Labbett revealed his transformation between 2017 and 2022 in January this year.

Labbett first appeared on the Chase in 2009, where he is commonly referred to by the moniker The Beast – a nickname he has had since the early 1990s.

Labbett has been starring in a stage show of Jack and the Beanstalk with Su Pollard throughout the holiday season, which runs until New Year’s Eve in Cheshire.