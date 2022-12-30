George R.R. Martin says 'Game of Thrones' shows impacted by 'changes at HBO Max'

George R.R. Martin has also confirmed Season 2 of House of the Dragon is still a go.

George R.R. Martin admits the ongoing shake-up with HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros.Discovery, has impacted the Game of Thrones franchise.

In his latest “Not a Blog” post, Martin revealed a few shows have been shelved, but struck an optimistic tone regarding their future.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” he wrote.

“None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.

READ MORE:

* House of the Dragon fans say Neon should have been better prepared for crash during finale

* House of the Dragon fans complain about scenes too dark to see

* Wilko Johnson, Game of Thrones actor and guitarist of Dr Feelgood dies at 75

* Counting down HBO's 50 greatest TV shows



“All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” Martin added.

Under the stewardship of CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery has cancelled a number of shows, shelved several projects, including the already completed $90 million Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace, and removed titles from its HBO Max streaming service. These callous measures have been taken to give the company a tax write-off, or in the case of Westworld, allegedly avoid paying residuals to the cast and crew.

Deadline reported last year that three spinoffs from the Thrones universe were in development: 9 Voyages (also known as Sea Snake), Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. Two animated projects were reportedly in the works a few months later. Martin confirmed in July that a series centred around Jon Snow, with Kit Harington reprising his role, was also being developed.

Martin confirmed Season 2 of House of the Dragon is still a go.