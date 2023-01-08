Celebrity Treasure Island head back to its roots with Fans and Favs season in Fiji

TVNZ has announced the teams for the forthcoming Celebrity Treasure Island season: Fans v Favs. They include: Left: Fans Adam O’Brien; Anna Thomas, Dave Ward, Jane Yee, Jess Waru, Josh Oakley, Katie Middleton, and Micah Marsh . Right: Favs Alex King, Art Green, Joe Cotton, Josh Kronfeld, Lance Savali, Lana Searle, Matty McLean, and Dame Susan Devoy.

Celebrity Treasure Island is going back to its roots for the upcoming season, in more ways than one – by bringing back celebrity stars of seasons past, and by returning to Fiji, where the show started.

What new, however, is that the celebs will go head-to-head with a team of newcomers made up entirely of Treasure Island superfans. TVNZ is betting on the two teams of eight will being evenly matched, despite the celeb’s experience on the show.

Amongst those returning to the show are influencer Art Green, from the 2021season, Josh Kronfeld, of the 2004 season and the Superstars of Treasure Island in 2005 , Matty McLean, from the 2019 and Dame Susan Devoy, from the 2022 season.

Amongst the fans is The Spinoff podcaster Jane Yee, 43; Survivor NZ contestant Adam O’Brien, 33, and Dame Susan Devoy’s son, Josh Oakley, 26, a sales manager.

”From watching at home to competing in real life, the Fans are ready to take their passion for the show to the next level and take on the team of returning celebrities,” the announcement from TVNZ said.

“The two teams of eight will face-off in a battle of epic proportions, but who will have the upper hand? The Faves have all played this game before, but the Fans have watched their every move. ”

New Zealand’s Celebrity Treasure Island has been one of the few reality TV shows to buck the trend away from reality content in recent years.

TVNZ Jesse Tuke and Courtenay Louise fight it out at the third challenge.

The 2022 season, which aired in September, was heralded by The Spinoff: “After a long, bleak winter, the return of Celebrity Treasure Island feels like sunshine on a cloudy day”.

The season was not without its drama, however, with contestant Karen O’leary saying the show was a sad reflection on a 'sexist' society after Mike King called contestant and former rugby union player Mel Robinson a “cow” and O’Leary a “b....”.

Despite efforts by O’Leary and others to ensure a female win on the show, the season was taken out by sports commentator Jesse Tuke.

Supplied O'Leary's final appearance on Celebrity Treasure Island.

The 2023 season’s full team line ups are:

Favs: Radio personality and actor Alex King, Celebrity Treasure Island 2022; influencer and entrepreneur Art Green, 2021; radio host Joe Cotton, 2004; former All Black Josh Kronfeld, 2004 and Superstars of Treasure Island 2005 ; dancer Lance Savali, 2021; radio host Lana Searle, 2021; TV personality Matty McLean, 2019, and Dame Susan Devoy, 2022.

TVNZ/Supplied The celebrities of Celebrity Treasure Island 2023.

Fans: Adam O’Brien, 33, labourer / ex-Survivor NZ contestant ; Anna Thomas, 28, personal trainer and event manager ; Dave Ward, 45, container terminal supervisor ; Jane Yee, 43, podcaster, The Spinoff ; Jess Waru, 22, influencer; Josh Oakley, 26, area sales manager and Dame Susan Devoy's son; Katie Middleton, 30, artist and nanny ; Micah Marsh, 22, gym membership consultant .

TVNZ/Supplied The “fans” of Celebrity Treasure Island 2023.

The season will be hosted by Bree Tomasel and actor and presenter Jayden Daniels (Shortland Street, Head High), who replaces Matt Chisholm.

The prize money is $50,000, which will go to the winning celeb’s chosen charity.

Treasure Island: Fans v Faves airs on Monday, January 30, at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.