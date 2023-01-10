Watch: Joe Goldberg goes from stalker to being stalked in You season 4 Netflix trailer

New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past.

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, new life in tow, in a just-released trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit You.

While Joe, now in London, appears to still be wrestling with the persistently life-complicating demons of his past, he’s also experiencing a bit of a flip in that a wealthy-targeting killer is seemingly interested in taking him down. Through text messages, we see that Badgley’s character is indeed being followed by someone, perhaps the killer themselves.

At one point in the trailer, available in full up top, another character urges Joe to “stop playing s..... Sherlock” in response to the string of killings.

The first half of You Season 4 hits Netflix on February 10 (NZT), followed by the second half on March 10 (NZT).

Among those joining Badgley in the Season 4 ensemble are Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, and Ed Speleers.

To help pass the time, impatient fans get an even closer look at what lies ahead for the You universe via a selection of newly unveiled production stills below.

You, based on the book series (including the upcoming For You and Only You) by author Caroline Kepnes, concluded its third season back in 2021.

The following year, Badgley and co-star Victoria Pedretti both received nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. Pedretti also received a Best Villain nod at that year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, ultimately losing to Colin Farrell’s Penguin from The Batman.

Netflix Penn Badgley is a ‘S..... Sherlock’ in new You Season 4 Trailer.

Netflix The cast of You season 4.

Netflix Part 1 of You season 4 will be released in New Zealand on February 10 on Netflix.

Netflix Penn Badgley stars as the lead character in the TV series.

Netflix Part 1 of the Netflix series will be released in February, with part 2 airing in March.

Netflix Season 4 of You appears to have a wild plot twist.

Netflix “Did you break my heart, Marienne?” lead actor Penn Badgley says in an ominous voice-over during the trailer.