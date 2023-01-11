Shake-up at TVNZ's Breakfast sees Indira Stewart depart, two new newsreaders join

From left, Breakfast’s Matty McLean, Jenny-May Clarkson, Indira Stewart and John Campbell are pictured on the set.

Indira Stewart is departing TVNZ’s Breakfast show, with her slot to be filled by two new newsreaders.

Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang will join Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean on the line-up from January 23, according to an email sent to TVNZ staff on Wednesday morning.

Burns-Francis is returning from New York for the role.

She has been based there for two-and-a-half years as TVNZ's United States correspondent, while Chang is currently a sports reporter for 1 News.

He has been with TVNZ for more than a decade and will also present 1 News Midday from Monday to Thursday.

Stewart will be taking up a new role of in-depth multimedia reporter.

The email said that would see her skills “utilised across 1 News’ digital content and Q+A”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff TVNZ’s Breakfast show gets a new makeover for 2022. Presenters Matt McLean, Indira Stewart and John Campbell pictured on the new set.

She will also continue as a newsreader for 1 News Midday every Friday.

“I'm looking forward to tackling what is a new role at TVNZ and embracing multimedia storytelling with a fresh take on issues that matter,” Stewart said.

“Meeting people, investigating stories in-depth and having the privilege of crafting stories for audiences has been the part of journalism I have missed and I'm looking forward to getting out of the studio and on the ground more.”

Stewart has been with Breakfast since 2020. She was previously at RNZ’s First Up.

She previously said she joined the show so she could work with presenter John Campbell, who she’d admired since her school days.

“I loved telling stories and presenting my own programme but I took this job as a newsreader because I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to learn from him,” she said in 2022.

“Some days, I still pinch myself that I’m sitting next to John.

“He’s been a huge mentor and he’s going to be one of those people that I will never forget in my career.”

Campbell left Breakfast in 2022 to take up the role of TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

TVNZ has been approached for comment.