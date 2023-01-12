The Phil Collins Paradox: Seven conundrums around our favourite TV shows

I have an annoying habit with TV shows, where I can’t – or, more likely, refuse to – suspend disbelief to the required level necessary to buy into the entire fictional charade.

We’re supposed to assume all these shows happen in a version of our real world, right? Well, there are so many holes.

Remember the one-and-done cult classic that was Zoe Kravitz’s High Fidelity? In one episode, Kravitz’s character Rob mentions she’s got to call her mum. “Lisa Bonet”, I said out loud at the time.

Of course, Lisa Bonet doesn’t exist in High Fidelity, the TV show’s, world, or at least she’s not Rob’s mum, even though she is indeed Zoe Kravitz’s mum and, coincidentally, also appeared in the original film the show was based on. I told you this was annoying.

It’s something I’ve always appreciated in Kevin Smith’s Mallrats, in the scene where Ethan Suplee’s Willam and Shannon Doherty’s Rene are sharing a moment in front of a 3D Magic Eye picture. “Brenda?” he asks her, a nod to her character on Beverly Hills 90210.

Because clearly that’s what we’re all thinking. (The fact he says “Brenda” and not “Shannon” is also intriguing, suggesting the film might be set in the fictional world of Beverly Hills High and not our world, unless Willam always addresses real-world stars by their character names, which is plausible.)

Now that you’re suitably confused and/or irritated, here are some other pressing questions that need answers.

Sydney Morning Herald How would Emily in Paris feel about a Phil Collins concert?

Does Phil Collins exist in the Emily in Paris universe?

If not, that’s sad. Emily, played by Phil’s daughter Lily Collins, has to constantly sit through French, cabaret-ish renditions of things like Lady Gaga’s Shallow and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, but she’s never heard the drum solo from In the Air Tonight.

Or, alternatively, let’s say Phil does exist in the Emily-verse. Considering he’s a famous musician and Emily’s a famous influencer, you’d imagine they’d eventually be aware of each other. Wouldn’t he constantly be thinking, “Wow, that Emily Cooper girl looks exactly like my daughter Lily! Lily, have you seen this? Lily, Lily, where are you?”

Or again, perhaps Lily Collins doesn’t exist in the Emily-verse, which is very sad for Phil Collins because now he’s missing a daughter. None of this is good.

Has no one in The White Lotus seen American Pie?

It seems fair to say that the American Pie franchise doesn’t exist in The White Lotus universe because, if it did, wouldn’t everyone who came across Tanya (her assistant Portia, especially) be like, “Stifler’s Mum?”

Fabio Lovino/Supplied Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, not Stifler’s Mum.

Tanya would have to greet every new resort guest with a knowing, “No, no, not Stifler’s Mum, yes I know, I get that a lot…” Sounds tedious, but I’d appreciate the verisimilitude of that show.

Where’s Rupert Murdoch in Succession?

The world of Succession – which is seemingly our very own world, full of exciting things like corporate mergers and media influence on politics – is missing a key figure: News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch.

They’ve got Logan Roy, commanding CEO of Waystar Royco, and his entire family trying to shore up control of his empire, but strangely no Murdochs pointing at all those Roy family headlines going, “Hmm, it’s not just us then.”

So, there’s literally no Murdochs in the parallel reality that is Succession? Sounds like utopia.

Seth Cohen, is that not you in Fleishman is in Trouble?

There’s an odd coincidence in Fleishman is in Trouble, the TV adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel: Adam Brody, best known for playing Seth Cohen in the iconic ’00s teen drama The OC, plays a character named Seth.

Oddly, his last name isn’t Cohen in Fleishman, so this is not some continuation of his OC storyline 20 years down the track, Seth Cohen moving east and working on Wall Street.

Presumably then, The OC doesn’t even exist in the Fleishman universe, because otherwise his buddies (Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan) would constantly be roasting him like, “Bro, still can’t believe your parents named you Seth when you look exactly like Seth Cohen from The OC”, or “Hey Seth, where’s Summer?” and so on.

For such a Jewish show, I feel sad they’ve all missed out on such a key hero of Jewish screen representation in their lives. Maybe Fleishman would be a nicer person if he’d known the formative example of Seth Cohen and an adolescence filled with Death Cab?

Is it strange that no one knows about Winona Ryder in Stranger Things?

No actually, this one makes sense. The events of Stranger Things so far have taken place between 1983 and 1986, so mum Joyce Byers’ resemblance to one of Hollywood’s defining Gen-X stars would go casually unnoticed.

Ryder didn’t make her film debut till 1986’s Lucas, so there’s probably still a few months (and a Demogorgon apocalypse) before everyone in Hawkins starts copying her iconic pixie haircut.

The Three Amigos or Only Murders in the Building?

Wouldn’t you say that Only Murders podcasting buddies Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam share a striking resemblance to Steve Martin and Martin Short, co-stars of one of the great ’80s comedies The Three Amigos?

And yet not one of their lifelong neighbours in The Arconia has ever mentioned it! (I can imagine Selena Gomez’s Mabel being unaware of The Three Amigos; millennials are pretty ignorant of anything before 1990).

That makes me deduce that The Three Amigos doesn’t exist in Only Murders′ world, which is very depressing for lovers of fine comedy, but also bad news for Chevy Chase. Poor Chevy, excluded from the trio twice now.

DISNEY /Supplied Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

Why is Barry taking acting lessons from a Fonzie look-alike?

If you’ve seen Bill Hader’s Emmy-winning comedy Barry, you’ll know his character Barry Berkman is a part-time hitman with a burgeoning acting career, inspired by his acting coach and mentor Gene Cousineau.

Gene Cousineau is played by Henry Winkler, who, of course, played the leather-clad delinquent Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in Happy Days.

Which suggests Happy Days doesn’t exist in Barry’s world. Because who would pay for acting lessons from a guy who looked exactly like Old Fonzie? I wouldn’t even pay for acting lessons from Henry Winkler until I’d seen his work as Gene Cousineau on Barry.

Welcome to what I call “pretzel brain”.