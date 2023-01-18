The Mandalorian season 3 trailer released ahead of series’ return to Disney+

A new trailer for The Mandalorian has been released ahead of its season 3 premiere on Disney+.

Ahead of its US March 1 premiere on Disney+, a new trailer for The Mandalorian has been released.

As many fans have since lamented, the initial unveiling of the new trailer for the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars western took place amid televised football festivities, thus presenting a unique challenge for those typically averse to such proceedings.

At any rate, the new trailer – which sees Pascal’s Din Djarin asking “What do we stand for?” – is available in full up top.

Pascal is joined in the cast by Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. Grogu, of course, has also returned.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped in December 2020 and was followed by the Book of Boba Fett spinoff. The finale of the Disney+ hit’s second season was met with acclaim, including from Complex.

The latest Mandalorian news arrives after Nicolas Cage – who last year starred alongside Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – confirmed that he had no interest in joining the Star Wars universe despite public pleading from Pascal himself.

“No is the answer, and I’m not really down,” Cage told Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy earlier this month. “I’m a Trekkie man. … I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

The new trailer, notably, is also being rolled out amid the hype surrounding the premiere of HBO’s new The Last of Us series, also starring Pascal. The series, based on the video game of the same name, has been an immediate critical hit.