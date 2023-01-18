Meghan's 'former friend' Jessica Mulroney quietly acknowledges her inclusion in docuseries with Instagram post

Meghan Markle’s 'former best friend' ﻿Jessica Mulroney has quietly acknowledged her inclusion in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries with an Instagram post.

The Canadian stylist became firm friends with Meghan when she lived in Toronto while filming the series Suits, and reportedly fell out with the royal after becoming involved in a racism scandal in 2020.

In Harry & Meghan, the duchess was heard talking to someone named "Jess" moments before Prince Harry proposed to her.﻿

"Oh my God, Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek," she recalled.

READ MORE:

* Why Jessica Mulroney deleted Meghan Markle wedding photos on Instagram

* Jessica Mulroney apologizes after using her 'white privilege' to 'threaten' influencer Sasha Exeter

* Duchess of Sussex's best friend fired from TV roles after making 'threats' to black lifestyle blogger

* The person behind Prince Harry and Meghan's set-up confirmed



Following the airing of the docuseries, Mulroney shared a cryptic post of a quote which read: "Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd."

This week, she has posted a screenshot from the docuseries, a black-and-white photo of her with friends of Meghan's taken at the royals' wedding reception in 2018.

Netflix Jessica Mulroney shared a screenshot of the Harry & Meghan docuseries without caption or comment.

The photo was shared without a caption or comment, but does include the Netflix watermark.

Mulroney had deleted photos of the royal wedding from her Instagram account following the 2020 incident.

The celebrity stylist attended the royal wedding with her husband Ben and their children – then four-year-old daughter Ivy was a flower girl alongside Princess Charlotte, and twin sons Brian and John were page boys.

The friendly reportedly took a turn amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020 when Sasha Exeter, a Black influencer, claimed Mulroney used her white privilege to threaten her livelihood in a string of "offensive" messages.﻿

In an 11-minute video, the blogger detailed how the stylist perceived her generic call-to-action post as directed at her, because Mulroney had not posted anything about the Black Lives Matter movement on her Instagram.

Exeter said Mulroney lashed out at her over messages and texts and at one point threatened to talk to brands she had worked with.

"Listen, I'm by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power, and privilege because of the colour of her skin," she said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Canadian Fashion Stylist Jessica Mulroney arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018.

"And that, my friend, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege, really, in my personal opinion."

Mulroney apologised over the incident, seemingly referencing her friendship with Meghan in her statement.

"As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I have learned a lot from that," she said at the time.

"I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."﻿

Netflix Snaps from a girls’ holiday with her then-stylist and friend Jessica Mulroney feature in the Harry & Meghan series.

Following the incident, it was reported Meghan distanced herself from her former best friend, and it's believed the pair are no longer in touch. Prince Harry also failed to mention Mulroney in his autobiography Spare.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.