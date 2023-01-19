Ingrid Hipkiss has been named as new host of RNZ's Morning Report replacing Susie Ferguson

Ingrid Hipkiss is the new co-host of Morning Report.

Journalist and TV presenter Ingrid Hipkiss has been named as the new host of Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report.

Hipkiss will host the flagship show alongside Corin Dann each morning from 6 until 9am, RNZ announced on Thursday morning.

In addition, Nathan Rarere will join the team as sports commentator and sports newsreader throughout the programme, remaining on air until 9am after presenting First Up.

In July last year RNZ announced long-term host Susie Ferguson had chosen to make the move to work on special projects, allowing her to present key shows across RNZ National.

RNZ’s Head of News Richard Sutherland said: “Ingrid and Corin will make a formidable and engaging lead presenting team.”

“(Ingrid) is an experienced broadcast presenter and journalist who began her career in the Parliamentary Press Gallery almost two decades ago and has most recently hosted Newshub Late,” he said.

“She’s a strong interviewer, has a broad range of interests and she was outstanding throughout our recruitment and audition process.”

Hipkiss presented the 6pm news and weather on Newshub and shared a desk with Paul Henry on his breakfast show.

Ferguson started working at RNZ in 2009 and has presented Morning Report since April 2014.

“I’m looking forward to switching off the early alarm, but more than that I’m thrilled to be given the time and opportunity to make more podcasts and programmes, as well as to connect further with listeners by presenting across a range of RNZ National's award-winning shows,” Ferguson said in a statement at the time.