The Last of Us zombie apocalypse will not stop me from taking my mushroom supplements

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a passionate fungus fan and culture reporter for Stuff who swears by her daily dose of cordyceps.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us series.

COMMENT: It's been a bad PR week for mushrooms.

I’m not talking about some psychedelic psilocybin experiment gone wrong – instead, another mushroom you’ve likely never heard of (until now) is at the centre of anti-fungi propaganda with the recent release of The Last of Us, the horror-drama series from HBO.

The Pedro Pascal fronted show, already touted as being the best television adaptation of a video game, takes place in a dystopian 2023 where the Earth has been ravaged by a global pandemic (yes, this is an alternate universe), with Pascal’s Joel tasked with the mission of smuggling 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through mankind’s ruins.

But it’s not the kind of pandemic that might first come to mind– instead of airborne and spit-shared germs making civilians sick, a killer fungus has taken over the world, turning humans into flesh-craved zombies.

READ MORE:

* Zombie fungus in The Last of Us is real, and it's found in health supplements

* Meet one of our most endangered mushrooms and the man solving mycological mysteries

* Mushrooms are poised to be the next big thing in skincare



The culprit is cordyceps, specifically Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, which gained the nickname ‘zombie fungus’ after the mushroom was found to infect ants and other small insects, growing inside their brains and forcing the creatures to abide to the fungus’ bidding.

OK, so cordyceps do, technically, create ‘zombies’. The good news? Humans aren’t affected by cordyeps the same way as these tiny insects are – in fact, mushrooms have been on the rise in the world of health and wellness for a few years now, and cordyceps are a part of the craze.

Screengrab/What If (INSH) A passionate defence cordyceps, the zombie fungus from The Last of Us.

They’re found in health supplements such as pills and powders, the latter of which I ingest a cup of every morning from Kiwi-owned label Mother Made, and they’re far from being the only local business cashing in on the magic of mushrooms.

The powder is a blend of three fungi: Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus), cordyceps, and chaga, designed to boost brain capacity, rather than leaving it prey for the fungus-mind control.

Several research papers from the National Library of Medicine show that cordyceps boost antioxidants in mice and improve their cognitive function. The mushroom has also long been used as natural medicine in China to strengthen lungs and kidneys.

In the wild, mushrooms are incredible organisms capable of supporting their ecosystems – the show’s second episode explores how the zombie fungus can communicate through intricate underground networks, and this ability is true for our real life mushies too (scientists have also aptly nicknamed this system as the Wood Wide Web).

However, instead of sending out signals to hunt and kill as is their main use in The Last of Us, these networks – which exist in all forests across the globe – connect fungus with other plants and trees in their forest, sharing information and nourishment.

If these networks were to disappear, we could see significant increases in climate change, according to the BBC.

Supplied The Last of Us has inspired an anti-fungi movement that I will not stand for.

It's not surprising that The Last of Us has got some viewers feeling paranoid – while we might feel like we’re out of the woods with the Covid-19 pandemic, the hangover from the last two years has undoubtedly psychologically impacted many of us, with anxieties and stress among certain groups at an all-time high.

Add that to the fact that the show was created by Craig Maizin, who also made 2019 television series Chernobyl (a show so anxiety-inducing it gave me heart palpitations when I binge-watched it in one sitting), and you have the perfect concoction of a horror series that feels so terrifyingly real you may never look at a mushroom the same way again.

My daily doses of cordyceps have yet to turn me into a bloodthirsty zombie hell-bent on consuming human flesh to create a terrifying army of fungus-controlled living dead.

Perhaps one day, if some freakish twist of nature sees my supplements bringing me to my downfall, I’ll at least die happy knowing that my body was able to play host to this fantastical fungi.

The Last of Us is available to watch on SoHo or stream through NEON, with new episodes released every Monday night.