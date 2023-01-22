Shortland Street returns: Five possible answers to cliffhanger questions

Shortland Street's 2022 Cliffhanger left lives on the line and put wheels in motion for an upgraded set in 2023.

With New Zealand’s longest-running hospital drama returning to screens on Monday, fans of the country’s most cursed hospital should finally have answers to pressing questions from last year’s finale.

Not least of which: How will it survive the next few weeks with no hospital, and no bar, because it burnt to the ground?

How’s that whole ‘we have no hospital’ thing going to work?

Doctors (and long-time frenemies) TK Samuels and Chris Warner watched their beloved hospital burn down before the closing credits on December’s cliffhanger. Not having a hospital could potentially pose a problem for a hospital drama.

Michael Galvin, who plays Warner, has already suggested Ferndale’s hospitals Central or St Cath’s could make an appearance for a while – boring, but doable.

Personally? The hospital’s lawn is huge. I’d be down for a M*A*S*H-style tent triage setup for a few weeks.

Regardless, the hospital rebuild will no-doubt happen in TV-magic record speed.

Who will live and die?

Madonna’s ex Marc and pastor Scott were trapped inside when the hospital exploded. It’s safe to write those two off, barring one hell of a twist.

Heavily pregnant Esther was last seen being choppered away from the carnage after will-she-won’t-she close calls, and that dodgy ticker is not out of the woods yet. With actor Ngahuia Piripi’s real-life baby born in late-December, I predict an off-screen recovery before returning good as new after maternity leave.

Supplied With a hospital in flames and lives on the line, who will live and die when Shortland Street returns?

Nicole was last seen trapped in the fire-engulfed IV bar. The Maeve and Nicole relationship woe storyline has done its dash, so maybe grieving Maeve will take its place.

TK’s cancer also came back during the cliffhanger. Is this the beginning of the end for the Street’s angriest doctor?

Will the Brightshine storyline continue well past its used-by date?

Frustratingly, yes.

With Maeve the last person known to have seen (and attacked) Scott, Rebekah’s brutal (and surely fatal) blows with the fire extinguisher will no-doubt be pinned on the grieving mum.

Brightshine will continue the dodgy, murderous cult long past when it should, until the eleventh hour, when a revelation will put someone else’s life in danger, save Maeve and bring Brightshine to its knees.

Supplied Will Brightshine crumble under the scandals or will Maeve take the fall?

What about Harper, Drew and the kids?

Last seen off her meds, suffering post-natal depression and riding off on her motorbike while husband Drew yelled helplessly in the background, the scene has been set for Harper to disappear long enough for Drew to lose his mind, Nicole (if she lives) to make countless unanswered phone calls, and the kids to wonder where Mum ran off to while the world was burning around them.

And one day, when we’ve all moved on and forgotten she existed, Shorty’s bike-riding doc will come riding back into town to make amends.

Is the fact that Waverley started this whole thing going to come out?

Silly ol’ Waverley.

Last seen boosting into town, accidently starting a fire that destroyed much of the town (and the entire Shortland Street set) before high-tailing it out of there as soon as possible.

Will it come back as a plot or simply be pushed to the back of everyone’s mind amongst the chaos?

Either way, she’s bound to be fine. It’s just silly ol’ Waverley being Waverley, after all.