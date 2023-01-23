AM show host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

AM hosts Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green gave an update on co-host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, saying she had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In October, it was announced Oliver-Kerby was taking extended leave from AM, and her co-hosts revealed “our lovely Bernadine” had been suffering facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s Palsy – a condition that has affected celebrities like Angelina Jolie and George Clooney in the past.

“I can’t wait to reunite with the team and AM viewers, with rest and recovery now my main priority,” she said in a statement to Stuff at the time.

But Chan-Green said on Monday morning that she had since been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare condition which affects 5 in 100,000 New Zealanders and can cause facial paralysis. Ramsay Hunt has similar symptoms to Bell’s Palsy.

Bridge said they had been hoping Oliver-Kerby would be on air this week, but she has “more resting to do”.

“She is making great progress, she is missing you all,” he said.

Supplied AM hosts announced Bernadine Oliver-Kerby has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

They also said Oliver-Kerby had sent the team baking, with “lollies” and muffins being sent to everyone in the AM office.

“The baking has gone down a treat,” said Chan-Green.

In July last year, global superstar Justin Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis via an Instagram post, showing how the condition had left half of his face paralysed.