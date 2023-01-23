The Romance Retreat: Love Island spinoff for mid-life single parents

It is time for the single parents to find love.

British television network, ITV is looking to cast single parents for their newest Love Island-style reality show, The Romance Retreat.

The contestants, nominated by their adult children, will go on a quest to find their perfect connection in a luxurious villa – though it's hard to tell if it's in the UK or abroad.

The casting announcement for the show reads: “This is the only dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grownup children.”

Although it appears that the show would adopt the Love Island format, it is still unclear whether there would be a cash prize at the end of the season.

In January, English TV presenter, Davina McCall told Stephen Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, that she had pitched the idea to ITV.

“I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life,” she said.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

According to the presenter, ITV responded to her request with: “We’re looking at something else that’s quite similar, we might consider you for that”.

The applications for the reality show should be submitted by March 31.