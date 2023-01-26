Inventing Anna's Anna Sorokin will star in a new reality TV show from house arrest

Ex-convict Anna Sorokin is about to profit from her notoriety in another way – by turning to reality television.

The Inventing Anna star, who was released from ICE in 2022, will lead Delvey’s Dinner Club, an unscripted series produced by Butternut, shot in her own East Village apartment, Variety reported.

Sorokin will shoot the entire series from under house arrest in New York, after being released in October last year on a US$10,000 (NZD$15,000) bail bond.

“She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town – invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” said the show’s press release.

READ MORE:

* Why we love to watch a real life swindle and a scandal

* The real story of Inventing Anna, Netflix's show about the fake heiress who scammed the rich and powerful

* Josh Duggar requests to be released on bond in child pornography case



“There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits – including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”

The series will feature conversations around the dinner table as well as interviews with Sorokin.

Getty/Timothy A. Clary 'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna Sorokin has enjoyed a boost of fame following her release from jail.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in a statement.

“I am regretful about the way things played out,” Sorokin told the New York Times in a 2022 interview. “The way I’ve tried to see my experience is to learn from it: who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past.”

As for what she has planned for the future, Sorokin said that art is “definitely” one of the projects she’s working on.

“I have a lot going on. I’m working on my own podcast with different guests for each episode. But it’s not shaped up yet,” she said.