Netflix reveals first details about the password sharing crackdown

Netflix’s threat of a password sharing crackdown has been haunting some customers since its announcement.

Now, details are emerging about how exactly the streaming giant’s going to go forward with its plans.

According to Netflix’s updated FAQ page for the countries at the centre of this crackdown, including Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, password sharing would only be allowed within households.

Each Netflix account will be associated with a “primary location” and all users will need to log into the account using the primary location’s Wi-Fi network at least once every 31 days to avoid being blocked.

According to Yahoo Finance, the company would use IP addresses, device IDs and account activities to decide whether a device signed in to an account is connected to the primary location.

If a user logs in using a device that’s not linked to the primary location or access the account continuously from a different location, it will likely get blocked.

However, if you want to share the password with someone who doesn’t live with you, you can add an extra member to your plan for “less than the price of” Netflix’s basic plan.

Extra members also need to be based in the same country as the primary account holder.

If you are travelling, you will need to request a temporary code from Netflix to give you access to the platform for 7 consecutive days.

In addition to that, in a case where you change your primary location, you have to update that in your account using a TV in the current location.

Currently, it is not known when Netflix’s password crackdown will happen in New Zealand.