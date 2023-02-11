Fair Game: RNZ's thorough, thought-provoking podcast on Pacific rugby

Fair Game

This new six-episode podcast from RNZ investigates the structural barriers preventing Pacific rugby teams from flourishing.

Hosted by the rugby-loving comedian James Nokise and former professional rugby player and journalist John Daniell, the show examines some of the reasons behind the disparity between the high number of Pacific players in elite teams around the world and the underperformance of nations like Tonga, Samoa and Fiji at World Cup tournaments in recent years.

Subtitled Pacific Rugby Against the World, the series also has an episode dedicated to the state of women’s rugby in the Pacific, hosted by sports journalist Talei Anderson.

Supplied Hosted by James Nokise and John Daniell, RNZ’s Fair Game examines some of the reasons behind the disparity between the high number of Pacific players in elite teams around the world and the underperformance of nations like Tonga, Samoa and Fiji at World Cup tournaments in recent years.

It’s thorough, thought-provoking and well-researched, and fortunately, you don’t need to know that much about the politics of rugby in order to listen – all that’s required is an interest in the intersection of sports, economics and race, as Nokise and Daniell do an excellent job of explaining key terms and who’s who.

Additionally, Nokise’s background as a comedian adds a nice light-hearted chattiness to the show - a welcome touch, given the seriousness of the subject matter.

The first two episodes of Fair Game are available to listen to now wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes out every Tuesday and Thursday.

READ MORE:

* NZ Wars: Stories of Wairau: Detailed storytelling RNZ's podcast's true strength

* The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods: A fascinating, original true-crime podcast

* Undetermined: Pacy, intriguing investigative podcast leaves you curious for more



Havana Syndrome

I have long been fascinated by news stories about the mysterious brain injury phenomenon known as the “Havana syndrome”, so I was delighted to see this new eight-part podcast released last month by Vice World News.

It takes a look at the bizarre illness that began affecting American diplomats and spies in Cuba in 2016, causing them to feel dizziness, headaches and memory loss, among other symptoms. While the cause of “Havana syndrome” isn’t yet known, many of those affected say they heard a strange buzzing sound before their symptoms started.

The show is hosted by the journalists Jon Lee Anderson and Adam Entous, who have been reporting on the story almost from the beginning (in 2018, they jointly authored a detailed New Yorker piece about the phenomenon). Their deep knowledge and connections add significant heft to the series, especially given the secrecy that surrounds the subject.

Throughout the show, Anderson and Entous travel to Havana, Vienna and London looking for answers, and along the way they speak to former spies, diplomats, neurologists and more.

Coincidentally, another podcast examining the Havana syndrome has just been released at the same time, and is worth a mention here too – hosted by the British journalist Nicky Woolf, The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome is a similarly entertaining and engrossing listen.

All episodes of Havana Syndrome are available to listen to now on your preferred podcast app.

Real Money

Tortoise Media seems to be on a roll lately with highly-produced, investigative podcast series. Its latest offering takes a look into the cryptocurrency Tether, a so-called stablecoin.

The idea with stablecoins is that, unlike regular cryptocurrencies, they are designed not to fluctuate in price by being tied to more stable assets, like gold or national currencies. In Tether’s case, the cryptocurrency is tied to the US dollar, so theoretically, for every Tether that exists, a US dollar is in a bank somewhere (in total, there are more than 70 billion Tethers in circulation).

However, Tether has never actually disclosed where it keeps its billions, which is a move that reporter and Real Money host Aleks Krotoski finds incredibly suspicious.

Told in the same breezy style as Tortoise Media’s other investigative series, this six-part tale follows Krotoski’s quest to track down Tether’s elusive billions.

I’m four episodes in, and so far, there seem to have been more questions raised than answers, but I’m hoping that seeing it through to the end will provide a satisfying payoff.

New episodes of Real Money come out every Tuesday, wherever you get your podcasts.