Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson to star in Scoop, a film about Prince Andrew's infamous interview

Rufus Sewell will lead Netflix movie, Scoop based on Prince Andrew’s controversial 2019 interview with the BBC about his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It will also star Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the BBC host who conducted the interview with the prince.

“Very excited to get started!” Anderson wrote on Twitter following the casting announcement.

Scoop is based on the book, Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, which was written by 2019 interview’s producer Sam McAlister.

READ MORE:

* Can Prince Andrew ever restore his reputation?

* Kiwi who made copies of Virginia Giuffre's original Prince Andrew photo says it's definitely 'not fake'

* King Charles orders Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace



McAlister’s character in the movie will be played by Doctor Who star, Billie Piper.

Meanwhile, Keeley Hawes will play Amanda Thirsk, former private secretary to Prince Andrew.

The film will follow "how the BBC's Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it," Peter Moffat, Scoop’s screenwriter previously told Deadline.

"The other thing is, 'Why did he agree to do it?' "

"How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?" Moffat said.

According to the film's logline, Scoop will give the audience "the inside track on the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of the queen's “favourite son”.

Gareth Cattermole “Very excited to get started!”, Gillian Anderson expressed her delight in a tweet following the casting announcement.

That includes everything from "navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew's inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself".

British television director and screenwriter who also worked on The Crown, Philip Martin,will direct the project.