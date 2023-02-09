Thousands slam Netflix on social media over password sharing crackdown

Netflix has confirmed its controversial password sharing crackdown will come to New Zealand later this month, sparking outrage from the streaming platform’s Kiwi viewers.

At the beginning of February, Netflix finally revealed details of their plan to eliminate password sharing amongst users, introducing a new restriction that would see each Netflix account associated with a “primary location”.

The change requires all users to log into the account using the primary location’s Wi-Fi network at least once every 31 days to avoid being blocked.

The announcement on Netflix’s Australia/NZ Facebook account has already drawn in nearly 2000 replies, with many commenters threatening to abandon their subscriptions.

“Yeah nah ... time to give Netflix a break from my wallet. Good luck with this,” one Facebook user commented.

“I’ll seriously have to consider my Netflix viewing if they make it to hard,” another commenter wrote.

Supplied Kiwis are furious with Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing.

“I’m a single household and share my account with my daughter who lives elsewhere. I have paid the higher sharing rate for years and it just won’t be worth it if we both have to pay.”

On Twitter, where @NetflixANZ shared the same update, backlash was also a plenty.

“Losing me as a customer then Netflix. This was part of the benefit of going for a streaming service. Too many choices out there that allow for this and at a cheaper price,” a Twitter user posted in response to the announcement.

”My kids use Netflix more than me and they use my account at their mother's house. She isn't going to get a subscription,” another user wrote.

Unsplash Some NZers say they’ll cancel their Netflix plan once password sharing changes come into effect.

“Netflix is the most expensive streaming service I have. It's not worth all this hassle on top of that. I've wanted to cancel but didn't for my kids. Now I can.”

Through their Australia/NZ Instagram account, Netflix simply shared a screenshot and link to their Twitter post explaining the situation.

Netflix users will be able to add up to two extra members connected to a different primary location to their account for $7.99 per member per month, less than the price of Netflix’s basic plan, which costs $12.99 a month.

However, adding extra members will require a standard or premium plan, priced at $18.49 and $24.99 a month respectively – a user adding the maximum amount of extra members to their premium plan would see their Netflix bill jump by nearly $10 to $34.47 a month.

The news comes as New Zealanders continue to wrestle with the cost of living crisis, causing significant impact on the quality of life for many Kiwis.

On Facebook, one user called out Netflix for the timing of their crackdown.

“So the plan is to increase prices and decrease features and accessibility during a time when cost of living is increasing and people are re-evaluating what they are spending money on?,” the commenter wrote.

A million Kiwis are understood to own Netflix accounts, however many hundred of thousands more are believed to be accessing the streaming service’s content for free through password sharing.