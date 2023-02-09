Cheat sheet: How is Netflix changing and what does it mean for my shared account?

“Love is sharing a password,” Netflix’s Twitter account once said.

The company’s love language must have changed, because the streaming giant has announced a crackdown on password sharing.

As the streaming wars rage on, Netflix’s customer numbers are starting to stagnate – and they’re taking drastic measures to stay in the fight.

Here’s a look at the planned and proposed changes that could affect your streaming habits.

Are the days of sharing a Netflix subscription over?

It’s certainly going to get more difficult.

The change requires all users to log into the account using the primary location’s Wi-Fi network at least once every 31 days to avoid being blocked.

Netflix users will be able to add up to two extra members connected to a different primary location to their account for $7.99 per member per month, less than the price of Netflix’s basic plan, which costs $12.99 a month.

However, adding extra members will require a standard or premium plan, priced at $18.49 and $24.99 a month respectively – a user adding the maximum number of extra members to their premium plan would see their Netflix bill jump by nearly $10 dollars to $34.47 a month.

Jenny Kane/AP Netflix is cracking down on password-sharing.

Will Netflix have ads soon?

Netflix launched its lower-priced, ad-supported tier in the US in November.

The ads tier isn’t yet available in New Zealand, but has arrived in Australia for AU$7/month.

Our smaller market can make it harder to find advertisers, but Consumer NZ expects us to see the tier introduced here in the next 12 months.

Netflix For some Kiwis, Netflix’s proposed changes mean it will be RIP, Emily in Paris.

So who’s the cheapest streaming service of them all?

The competition all allow password sharing (except for Apple TV+ who have a separate family plan for up to six members). Prime Video is the cheapest in Aotearoa, at around $8 a month. Of the other major players, Apple TV+ costs $12.99 a month, Disney+ $14.99 a month, Neon $17.99 a month and AMC+ $9.99 a month.