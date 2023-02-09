The next episode of the Last of Us on Neon will air earlier than expected

The first trailer for The Last of Us has been released, starring NZ actor, Melanie Lynskey.

The fifth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is coming two days earlier than expected, in an apparent attempt to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl.

The latest instalment of the hit series was originally scheduled to land on streaming service Neon on Monday, February 13 at 3pm.

However Kiwis will get the newest episode, titled Endure and Survive, at 3pm Saturday on Neon and at the usual time of 8.30pm Monday on SoHo.

All future episodes will arrive at the original time of Monday 3pm.

READ MORE:

* The question everyone’s asking: Would you survive a zombie apocalypse?

* Why HBO's The Last of Us rewrote the love story of Bill and Frank

* The Last of Us: Is Episode 3 starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett really one of TV's finest hours of drama?



While HBO haven’t confirmed why the episode is coming to viewers earlier than expected, the switch up coincides with Super Bowl LVII airing at noon, local time on Monday – an event expected to bring in over 100 million viewers, according to Variety.

Supplied The Last of Us’ fifth episode will arrive on Neon on Saturday 3pm.

The latest episode features NZ’s own Melanie Lynskey, who plays rebel group leader Kathleen.