Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly known as Police Ten 7, will end on TVNZ after 20 years

Local series Ten 7: Aotearoa takes a closer look at crime in Aotearoa and the communites and people affected.

True crime show, Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly known as Police Ten 7, will end after twenty years on air, TVNZ announced on Friday.

In 2021 a review of the show, commissioned after accusations of racism against the programme, found it has struggled to rebuild its image after a history of promoting “old school policing”.

The review said the show’s old approach to crime and policing, which it called a “goodies versus baddies dynamic”, helped fuel public misconceptions about crime and society.

That was not helped by former host Graham Bell’s infamous turn of phrase.

The review noted: “His ‘straight-talking’ threw up some provocative language, referring to suspects as ‘vicious morons’, ‘gutless goons’ and ‘a lunatic scumbag’.”

Demelza Andreoli Former Police Ten 7 host, Graham Bell.

The review found the show had changed a lot since then, and was focused on impact and was more aware of the mental state of participants in the programme. However, it noted, “the past casts a long shadow” and many in the public did not trust the show due to its earlier episodes.

Police Ten 7 was one of TVNZ’s longest-running programmes, after starting in 2002 with Bell, a retired detective inspector – who hosted the show until Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto​ took over at the end of 2014.

The review said there was a cultural shift in 2014, with a new host and a renewed focus on the value and representations made from this programme.

Nevertheless, in 2021 Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said the show had contributed to negative perceptions of certain ethnic communities, which he said was “racist”. Auckland councillor Efeso Collins said it harmed Pasifika and Māori communities, and should be cancelled.

After the review, the show changed its name to Ten 7 Aotearoa in April 2022, and “the show’s format and style was refreshed”.

Presenter Sam Wallace joined as a co-host and more filming was introduced to give a more representative picture of policing across the motu. The 2022 iteration also had a broader focus on crime prevention and education.

TVNZ Ten 7 Aotearoa will finish up after 20 years on air.

Across 750 episodes and 29 seasons, the show was responsible for 963 arrests, as well as hundreds of crimes solved and cases progressed because of viewer information and tips to police, TVNZ said in a statement.

TVNZ’s Director of Content Cate Slater said the show had made am immense contribution but modern viewers were hard to maintain.

“The topical nature of this content means it’s only available on digital platforms after the initial broadcast for a short time, making it difficult to sustain the viewership needed across both broadcast and digital as more of our audience migrates online.

“As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the programme.”

The show will wrap up with three one-hour specials from April on TVNZ 2.