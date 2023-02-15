Netflix drops first teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The trailer for the Bridgerton prequel series.

While fans wait for Netflix to drop the next season of Bridgerton, a new trailer for the show’s prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has landed on Wednesday.

The trailer shows Queen Charlotte’s ascendancy to the throne, adding in a dash political intrigue and plenty of romance that Bridgerton fans have come to know and love.

As with Bridgerton, showrunner Shonda Rhimes will be at the helm of this new series, serving as executive producer.

The series will be released on Netflix May 4.

The cast for the new prequel series includes Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, India Amarteifio, and Michelle Fairley.

Queen Charlotte is a prominent character of the original Bridgerton series, played by British actor Rosheuvel.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to the official synopsis.