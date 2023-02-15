Breakfast host Matty McLean collapses during a challenge on Celebrity Treasure Island

This story contains spoilers for episode 9 of Celebrity Treasure Island Fans v Faves.

Breakfast host Matty McLean fainted during an endurance challenge on reality TV show Celebrity Treasure Island, giving his fellow contestants a scare.

On Wednesday night's episode of the Fans v Faves season of the programme, the nine remaining contestants had to sit on stool holding a weighted disc against a backboard using thier feet.

If their disc hit the ground, they’re out, missing out on the prize of picking who would be up for elimination and a pizza feast for three.

After 45 minutes, six contestants held their ground before McLean hit his threshold, telling the others “I don’t know if I can do this” and saying he felt nausious.

Standing up and stepping aside, McLean looked wobbly, before host Bree Tomasel ran over, telling him to, “lean on me”.

tvnz Matty McLean during the challenge on Celebrity Treasure Island.

“You’ve gone a bit white,” she said, right before McLean fainted and Tomasel called emergency medics: “I need help, help”.

Two medics carefully laid limp looking McLean onto the sand and soon after he came to, saying, “that’s never happened to me before”.

tvnz Medics gather around Matty McLean on Celebrity Treasure Island.

In a piece to camera afterwards, McLean said he didn’t really remember what happened during the whole ordeal.

“I kind of remember Bree coming in and grabbing on to me, I don't remember anything else after that.”

Dancer Lance Savali went on to win the challenge, putting up radio personality Alex King and Spinoff writer and podcaster Jane Yee, who was sent home, leaving eight contestants remaining on the Fijian island.