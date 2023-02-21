Are Harry and Meghan planning to sue makers of South Park?

A royal commentator has claimed that the lawyers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “casting an eye” over the animated series, South Park, after its recent episode ridiculed the couple for their demand for privacy.

Royal commentator Neil Sean told Fox News that the couple’s representatives are watching the series closely for “legal ramifications”.

He said: “According to sources close to the ex-Royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

Comedy Central The prince and princess holding placards reading, “we want privacy” and “Stop looking at us”.

However, according to Sean, the makers of the South Park haven't received any legal correspondence yet.

Last week’s South Park episode portrayed a young royal couple, Prince and Princess of Canada who looked very similar to red-headed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Princess wore the same pink outfit Duchess of Sussex wore for Trooping of Colour ceremony in 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other Royal Family members during Trooping The Colour in 2018.

The animated royal couple loudly beg for privacy while also drawing attention to themselves. In one scene, they are seen holding placards reading, “We want privacy” and “Stop looking at us”.

They are also promoting the Prince’s book, Waaagh which has a strong resemblance to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.