MAFS' Caitlin says she was 'blindsided' and in 'disbelief' over Shannon's shocking comments about her appearance on MAFS 2023

Caitlin has reacted to Shannon's negative words about her appearance during Intimacy Week.

C﻿aitlin and Shannon's relationship on Married At First Sight hit breaking point in Episode 11, after the groom made confronting comments about her during Intimacy Week.

Almost out of nowhere, Shannon told Caitlin she was "a good looking girl, but not in my eyes" before adding that he "thought she was going to walk down the aisle and completely blow me away".

He added that if she did, he would have "cut things off" with his ex and not have realised he was still in love with her.

Following the devastating conversation which saw Caitlin burst into tears in front of cameras, she opened up to 9Entertainment and reflected on what happened.

"It was really... it was a complete 180," she said. "For me, every day was like a different Shannon and I didn't know what Shannon I was going to get on that day.

"I was just blindsided. I don't think you ever expect anybody to talk to you in that way or say those things. He wasn't even treating me like a human being."

Caitlin added that Shannon, who has a young daughter, should have been a better role model for his child in that moment.

Nine Shannon had revealed he wasn't attracted to Caitlin during the episode.

"He should be setting an example for his daughter on how to treat women, and show her what she should be accepting from men," she added.

"It's not reflecting the values and morals you would want it to reflect when you have a daughter."

When asked how she felt when the words came out of his mouth, Caitlin replied: "﻿I think it was shock. I think it was disbelief.

"What we saw was me really trying to listen to what he was saying and understand where he was coming from, but it was just not making any sense.

"I think I handled things the best that I could at the time. The only thing I would have done different is perhaps, had a little bit of respect for myself and not let some things slide."

Nine Shannon didn't seem to care when Caitlin confronted him.

She also gave some advice for anyone else who has perhaps been through a similar scenario.﻿

"If I could give any message to anyone who has gone through something similar, it would be that sometimes the things people say to you say more about them as a person than you," she said.

"Sometimes, it has absolutely nothing to do with you. Always try to love and respect yourself enough to remove people who treat you like that from your life."

Only time will tell if Shannon and Caitlin can make it through the experiment further after the drama that ensued during Intimacy Week.

This story was originally published on 9Entertainment and is republished with permission.