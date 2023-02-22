The Last of Us fans spot major mistake in latest episode

Even mighty HBO is prone to the occasional slip-up or editing mistake – the network made infamous errors in Game of Thrones, such as when a Starbucks cup was spotted in the back of a scene (and a water bottle in another).

But fans of The Last of Us were caught off guard by a major error in the most recent episode which dropped in NZ on Neon on Monday.

In episode 6 of The Last of Us, titled Kin, one scene accidentally features crew members in the corner of the shot, standing on the outskirts.

Fans were quick to point the mistake out on Twitter.

As with the previous Game of Thrones error, HBO can re-edit the mistake in that section of the episode.

The channel previously came under fire from fans for the dark lighting of House of the Dragon which had scenes that were too dark to see.

HBO has not yet addressed the error. In response to their infamous Starbucks slip-up, the channel tweeted: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea."

The Last of Us, starring Kiwi legend Melanie Lynskey, has been a hit post-apocalyptic drama for the US network.

Supplied HBO appears to have failed in the editing process to edit them out of the scene, leaving a handful of crew standing in the corner.

Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us tells the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who attempts to steer 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsay) through a post apocalyptic US.