Everything you need to know about the phone number scandal involving Harrison and Dan on MAFS 2023

The rumour mill goes into overdrive at the second Dinner Party as gossip spreads about one groom spotted with a mysterious woman.

In what was a confusing and chaotic situation during Episode 12 of Married At First Sight, two grooms were accused of getting the phone numbers of random girls before one accidentally exposed himself while attempting to throw the other under the bus.

Take a breath as we try and sum this up as cleanly as possible.

"I'm looking forward to the heat not being on me this time," Harrison said happily, as the couples headed to their second Dinner Party.

Hold that thought.

Earlier in the week, Janelle had heard her husband Adam and Harrison talking about how Dan apparently got a girl's number during a night out.

Harrison, learning that Janelle knew something and planned to share the news, accidentally told everyone he had also taken a girl's number. But that was a fact Adam knew, but hadn't actually shared with anyone.

In a surprise twist, Bronte decided to take Harrison's word that he was entirely innocent. Dramatic, right?

Read below to see how the drama unfolded.

Nine Bronte believes it's not Harrison's fault he is so attractive.

Dan realises that Harrison has lied

As whispers about what happened that night continued, Dan began to sense that he may have been thrown under the bus and asked Adam what he believed happened.﻿

"[Harrison] said apparently you got a girl's number," Adam shared. He rapidly realised he was getting Harrison in trouble and asked Dan to confirm exactly what it was he had been told. Dan, however, wasn't falling for it.

Watching on, John Aiken confirmed Dan's shock. "He's just realised, Harrison has blamed me for his bad behaviour."

As the conversation continued, the news began spreading around the group. Listening in, Caitlin and Claire were shocked to hear any numbers had been exchanged at all.

Dan affirmed he had not taken anyone's number and immediately, Claire turned to Harrison and asked him what was going on.

A hush fell over the group as Harrison became aware that despite his attempts to shut things down, he was going to have to explain himself. He folded his arms and told the group what had happened, prefacing things by assuring them he had told Bronte already (and omitting the fact that had happened just moments earlier.)

His version did not go down smoothly. Dan challenged the fact the girls had been "hitting on them" and Claire wasn't buying anything. "Oh Harrison," she said, exasperated. "That's s..."

Harrison snapped that he wasn't "stupid" enough to give his number to a female, as she could then text him anything, but Claire queried his ability to set boundaries at all.

Melinda, too, was sceptical. "If this is legit, I reckon this tops the chart of the dumbest story I've ever heard from the Harrison saga," she quipped. Both she and Claire felt it was bizarre that a female would feel emboldened enough to ask for a number, without any sort of encouragement."I feel like in that situation, I did the right thing," Harrison said defensively. "I didn't give her my number, I took hers, deleted it, done."

"Everyone just wants drama all the time," he exploded. His wife still weeping away from the table, Dan remained quiet and Bronte asked the table, "Why are we attacking [Harrison] again?"

Nine Sandy is confused why her husband is confessing to something he apparently didn't do.

Watching on, the experts were shocked Harrison had managed to appease his wife to the extent she would defend him to the group.

Alessandra remarked sarcastically, "She understands… because she's secure and he's hot."

Bronte was busy telling the group that was exactly her reasoning. "I know that I've been matched with a very good looking guy," she added. "I'm cool with it.""I trust what he's saying. … I don't want to hear about it again."

The wives learn about the exchange of phone numbers

Re-entering the dinner party, Dan explained to wife Sandy what had actually happened – at least, according to him. He shared that Harrison had been the one to take a girl's number, but he had been pulled into the mix because Harrison believed he had also saved a girl's number.

"Absolutely I didn't get a girl's number," Dan said. "That would be stupid."

Watching on, the experts were disappointed to witness a cloud of doubt form over Sandy and Dan's relationship. "This is Harrison's handiwork," John mused.

Nine The experts cringe at Harrison's ability to fend off the drama.

They were right – Sandy was full of doubt and upset by Dan's admission. "I like you, I'm really into you, of course I'm gonna react!" she said, confessing she was now questioning Dan's reasons for being part of the experiment.

Rattled, she left the table and burst into tears.

But Bronte handled things completely differently.

Aware things were imploding around him, Harrison finally filled in his wife, reassuring her she had nothing to worry about and that he had quickly deleted the number. "Everyone's trying to make a big deal of it," he said, as Bronte assured her groom she believed him.

"Girls are gonna come up to you when you're out," she said.The experts were left speechless as Harrison shared that he felt badly for the girl and hadn't wanted to openly reject her. "I get hit on sometimes when I go out," he said. "So I gave her my phone just to humour her."

Listening to his explanation, Mel scoffed with laughter and Alessandra cringed. "He's so full of himself, I can't take it!" she exclaimed.

Despite the experts' shock, Bronte appeared entirely unfazed by Harrison's disclosure. "Girls are gonna find you hot," she said. "I'm trusting you."

The experts are shocked by the revelation

Watching on, the experts were gobsmacked. This was their first insight into the reality of the situation – that Harrison had obtained a girl's number, Dan had declined a number, and Harrison had claimed they'd both simply deleted them.

"So, what we know now, is that Harrison gave his phone to a single girl when he went out and got the number, and Dan didn't do that at all. But then Harrison's blamed that on Dan," marvelled a stunned John.

"What a snake!" a shocked Mel said. "It wasn't Dan! It was Harrison all along. That makes much more sense."

Harrison talks to Dan about the scandal

Deciding he needed to "let [Dan] take the hit," Harrison pulled the unaware groom aside for the proposed intervention.

The resulting conversation wasn't exactly what the group had envisioned. Harrison quickly explained he had told Janelle, Tahnee, Ollie and Adam that he, like Dan, had gotten a girl's phone number and rapidly deleted it.

Nine The exact moment Harrison realises he may have some wiggle room.

"For you, I said the same thing," he shared, despite not having done that at all.

"I didn't even take that number, so I was all fine," Dan said rapidly.

Harrison attempts to squash the situation

Pulling husbands Adam and Ollie into their chat, Janelle and Tahnee continued to try and establish what to do next. With sweat noticeably beading on his brow, and assuming the group chat was about him, Harrison joined the conversation.

Adam made a veiled attempt to let his friend know no one had mentioned any specifics – trying desperately to let Harrison know that his name was not in the mix.

Harrison remained oblivious.

"Drop it," Harrison advised the group. "Why do you want to throw me under the bus?"

Tahnee was baffled. "I didn't even know you were involved to be honest," she said. "Yeah… I didn't tell them," Adam hedged.

Nine Harrison, completely oblivious to the fact he is about to blow up a situation.

But Harrison was still unaware of the fact it wasn't him they were considering exposing. When Janelle told Harrison she wanted to talk to Sandy, Harrison was visibly stunned. "Sandy?" he repeated, as it slowly dawned on him that he wasn't on the grill after all.

"By some miracle, it seems that Janelle heard that Dan got a girl's number, and not me!" he exhaled to the cameras, relieved. "Dumbfounded."

As the group fretted about their next move, Harrison donned a white horse and pledged he be the one to talk to Dan.

"If I talk to him, it goes away," he suggested as everyone breathed a sigh of relief at the proposed course of action. Relieved, Harrison felt the situation was settled.

"The last thing I need to bring to Bronte's attention is the fact I got attention from a female at a bar, while I was out with my mates," he said privately.

Harrison accidentally inserts himself in the drama

As Janelle and Tahnee talked away from the table, Harrison's senses went on high alert. The embattled groom approached Adam and asked why Janelle had left the table. Adam told Harrison Janelle had overheard them talking about phone numbers and felt she needed to "speak up and say something".

Then, things took a dramatic – and confusing – turn.

Despite what Janelle had overheard, it was actually Harrison had taken a girl's number that evening. Misunderstanding that it was him Janelle was about to 'speak up' about, Harrison emphatically told Adam that she could not reveal anything. But that passion wasn't to protect Dan. It was to protect himself.

"Janelle obviously heard me telling Adam about it," he lamented, (wrongly). Harrison confessed that while out with Dan, a girl had approached him and asked for his own number. He declined, but suggested he take hers, then immediately destroyed it.

Janelle had no idea Harrison had retrieved a girl's number, but Harrison didn't know that.

How it started﻿

The entire saga began during the second Dinner Party.

Janelle ﻿had heard her husband Adam talking to Harrison on the phone and learned that Dan allegedly received a girl's phone number during a night out. As she watched Sandy and Dan flirt playfully at the dinner table, she realised she couldn't stay quiet about the information.

Nine Janelle was rattled at the thought of upsetting Sandy or confronting Dan.

Adam flatly told his wife it was her call – but he wasn't keen to out anyone.

Racked with nerves, Janelle broke down in tears. "If I was in Sandy's position, I'd want to know," she said.

Janelle decided to talk it out with Tahnee to determine what direction to take next. Tahnee was stunned to learn it was Dan who had been the one to get the digits – but perhaps not as stunned as the three experts, Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, who watched on with their mouths agape at the revelation.

The two girls grappled with what move to make – pondering whether to tell Sandy, or confront Dan.

This story was originally published on 9Entertainment and is republished with permission.