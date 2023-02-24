Sam Smith to appear in the season 2 of HBO series And Just Like That...

Sam Smith teased their appearance in a photo posted on the show’s official instagram page showing them throwing a peace sign while on location.

Sam Smith is all set to make an appearance in the season 2 of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That...

The English singer teased their appearance in a photo posted on the show’s official instagram page showing them throwing a peace sign while on location.

Smith captioned the image: “Up to something unholy on set.”

However, details on the character have been kept under wraps, much like many plot and casting details of the show.

Earlier this year, fans were delighted to find out the big news of John Corbett‘s return as Carrie’s her long-suffering ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw.

There have been various on-location paparazzi shots that show Aidan and Carrie engaged in various forms of PDA.

Given HBO Max themselves posted some stills of Carrie and Aiden to their official channels – which could be a massive spoiler of the coming season – fans are torn between whether to believe their favourite couple’s back for real or whether it’s all just a dream sequence.

No release date has been set for the season 2 of And Just Like That... , but production is currently underway, with the hope that it will begin streaming mid 2023.