Succession will end with season 4

The rumours are true, the hit series Succession will end for good with season 4.

The news was confirmed by show creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong on Thursday (local time). When talking to the New Yorker about the show’s end, he said he never believed it would go on forever.

The hit series centres on the dysfunctional Roy family – who are at the heart of Waystar RoyCo, the world’s fifth-largest global media and entertainment conglomerate.

Production of season 4 began in June, 2022 and will be airing in New Zealand on Neon and SoHo on March 27.

While the end of the show had been rumoured, Armstrong said it had all been theoretical until it was confirmed, and he, “tried to keep it theoretical for a number of reasons”.

“Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages,” he said.

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession.”

Variety had previously confirmed that the network will not be creating any spinoffs, meaning the upcoming season will mark the end of the Roy family for viewers.

“I feel sad, and I have the-circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so,” he said.

“I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the f... did I do? I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot.”