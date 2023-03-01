Watch the first full trailer for Ted Lasso season 3

Following the arrival of the teaser trailer earlier this month, Apple TV+ has shared the first full trailer for the long-awaited third season of Ted Lasso.

The beloved comedy-drama is finally set to return to screens next month, and the latest look at the new season offers a taste of what’s in store for Lasso and the newly-promoted AFC Richmond.

Set to The Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want, the trailer features some of the show’s most recognisable characters without giving much away in terms of the plot. What we do see, however, is that Nick Mohammed’s Nate appears to be the major villain of season 3 following his departure from Richmond in Season 2.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)," reads the official synopsis for Season 3.

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway. “

Supplied The long-awaited third season of Ted Lasso is almost here.

The last time new Lasso episodes dropped was all the way back in October 2021, but thankfully fans won’t have to wait much longer for the new 12-episode season. The new episodes begin on March 15, with a new instalment arriving weekly. Watch the trailer up top.