'Beyond my wildest dreams': Treasure Island Fans v Faves has crowned its first winner

Breakfast co-host Matty McLean is the winner of Treasure Island: Fans v Faves.

This recap contains spoilers for the Celebrity Treasure Island Fans v Faves finale.

After an emotional ride, TVNZ presenter Matty McLean is the winner of Treasure Island Fans v Faves, taking home the $50,000 grand prize for charity Zeal Education Trust.

McLean came out on top over fellow finalists More FM host Lana Searle and former world squash champion Dame Susan Devoy, as well as the 13 other contestants, to become the Treasure Island spin-off series’ first winner.

All three finalists were part of the faves category, having competed on previous seasons of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Breakfast co-host McLean first appeared on the 2019 season of Celebrity Treasure Island where he delivered what is perhaps Celebrity Treasure Island’s most famous line – “I don't need to prove myself to Barbara Kendall”.

In that series, he lasted nine days, and was the sixth contestant to be eliminated.

This time around, McLean cleverly secured alliances with fellow contestants on the Fijian island, while also struggling with feelings of self-doubt.

The 36-year-old also collapsed during one episode of the series following an endurance challenge and was tended to by medics – he quickly returned to full health and remaining in the competition.

TVNZ/Supplied McLean, Devoy, and Searle crowd around the treasure box in the final.

Prior to the finale, favourites Art Green and Lance Savali were sent home in a shock double-elimination on day 14, before last-standing fan contestant Dave ‘Wardie’ Ward left in fourth place on day 15 of filming.

The series finale saw an intense race between Searle, McLean, and Devoy in the ultimate treasure hunt, however one challenge that required the finalists to start a fire saw difficulties for both women, allowing McLean to take a significant lead.

A riddle brought the presenter to the elimination arena, where the hidden treasure was buried.

TVNZ/Supplied Treasure Island: Fans v Faves finalists Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy work together in the final episode.

As he dug, eventually hitting the treasure chest, McLean began to cry, and a recently arrived Devoy pulled him into a hug.

“This is just beyond my wildest dreams,” McLean told show co-hosts Jayden Daniels and Bree Tomasel.

“This money is going to a charity I feel so passionately about, and I just think of all the kid’s lives that this is going to change. I’m so, so happy.

“And I just think about little me watching this show not believing in himself ... today, I think for the first time ever, I really have that belief in myself.”

TVNZ/Supplied McLean throws his winnings in the air.

This year’s contenders on Celebrity Treasure Island:

Faves: Art Green, Lance Savali, Alex King, Matty McLean, Dame Susan Devoy, Joe Cotton, Josh Kronfeld, and Lana Searle.

Fans: Dave Ward, Jane Yee, Adam O’Brien, Anna Thomas, Kathryn “Katie” Middleton, Josh Oakley, Micah Marsh, and Jessica Waru.

- Check out our interview with Treasure Island: Fans v Faves winner Matty McLean on Stuff tomorrow.