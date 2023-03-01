RNZ interview about trans rights with UK philosopher was 'freedom of expression' - BSA

The BSA has decided that an RNZ interview with a “gender-critical” philosopher did not breach broadcasting standards.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has chosen not to uphold complaints over a Radio New Zealand interview with a UK philosopher, acknowledging the interviewee’s “freedom of expression”.

Despite dismissing these breaches, the BSA’s acknowledgement of transpeople as a “section of the community” is a first for the BSA.

During RNZ’s Saturday Morning on May 14, host Kim Hill interviewed “gender-critical” author Kathleen Stock, a former professor of philosophy whose book Material Girls argues those who transition their gender are “living in immersive fiction.”

In one portion of the interview, Stock suggested trans women did not have a right to use women’s bathrooms.

“What we're arguing about is whether it is a human right for a male who rocks up and says 'I'm a woman' to get into a women's changing room. I don't think that is a right,” Stock told Hill.

Misgendering of trans people, reliance on transphobic stereotypes and calling for the different treatment of transpeople are among the breaches alleged by complainants.

The BSA says Stock’s “freedom of expression” ultimately outweighed the potential harm caused by the interview, and that Hill’s challenging of Stock’s ideas led to a balanced discussion.

“We consider this item had significant value, by allowing discourse and the expression of views about an important issue affecting our society,” the BSA announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“We acknowledge the complaints raised serious issues of potential harm to vulnerable groups.

“However, we are satisfied the right to freedom of expression – including the broadcaster’s and Dr Stock’s right to impart, and the audience’s right to receive, that information – together with Hill’s mitigation of potential harm mean the value of the broadcast outweighed its potential harm.”

