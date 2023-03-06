Sir David Attenborough's new UK series, Wild Isles, likely to be last on location

Trailer for Sir David Attenborough's Wild Isles. The docu-series will reportedly be Sir Attenborough's last time filming on location.

Natural historian Sir David Attenborough is reportedly set to make his final television appearance on location with the release of his latest work, Wild Isles.

The five-part BBC One documentary series, due for release in the UK from March 12, explores the natural wildlife of Britain and Ireland, from orca hunting seals off the Shetland Islands to a London park.

Wild Isles marks the 96-year-old’s first time filming on location since 2022’s The Green Planet, which was filmed four years ago in 27 countries, including Japan, the US and Costa Rica.

The Observer reported the series will be the last with Sir Attenborough filming on location as insiders claim the television broadcaster has stopped travelling internationally.

A spokesperson for Sir Attenborough told the Observer there are projects in the pipeline, and will not be stepping down.

Attenborough has appeared in over a hundred documentaries, from the 1950’s series Zoo Quest which took the natural historian through places such as South America and New Guinea, to 2006’s Planet Earth, filmed in 64 countries.

Supplied Sir David Attenborough’s latest Wild Isles is likely to be his last series filmed on location.

Wild Isles producer Alastair Fothergill told the Observer Sir Attenborough had to climb 67 steep steps while filming the series on Wales’ Skomer Island.

“There are around 67 steep steps from where you get off the boat to when you reach the first path at the top of the island,” Fothergill said.

“For all of us, especially with all our very heavy camera kit, those steps were something of a challenge. But David managed them amazingly despite his 96 years.”

There are no plans yet for Wild Isles to air in NZ.