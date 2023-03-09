Scream VI is scheduled to debut in New Zealand cinemas on March 9.

Scream 6, The Last of Us, and M3gan: fear-inducing film and television has ruled the screen so far this year, proof that the horror genre and its devoted audience are well and truly back from the dead.

Between the gore and psychological thrills, horror has always been the most frightening viewing experience most of us can imagine – so why do we keep coming back for more?

Erin Harrington, arts critic and senior lecturer in English and Cultural Studies at the University of Canterbury, has worked on a multitude of research papers dissecting the genre.

She says one of the main draws is recreational terror, which describes the mixed emotions of pleasure and fear experienced when watching horror films.

“You're watching things that might induce anxiety, or fear, but you're watching them in a really safe space, and you know the film's going to end,” Harrington says.

“It's not necessarily that everybody [in the film] will be fine, but it's like this bounded, closed off experience.

“That feeling of fear is really different from walking home in the dark or being about to crash your car – it’s a form of excitement and stimulation instead.”

Getty Images Why do we love scary movies?

While scary movies are typically associated with adrenaline-junkies, Harrington says it doesn’t take a particular personality type to enjoy horror – it mostly depends on our tolerance.

“I know there are little things that kind of get under my skin – stuff with animals getting hurt, or sexual assault, or even intimate stuff like a needle – I find it really, really uncomfortable,” Harrington says.

“Everyone has a line ... I don't mind sitting in discomfort, and I think it's because I know that that discomfort is about trying to get across an emotional truth.”

Supplied University of Canterbury senior lecturer Erin Harrington.

Slasher films, a sub-genre of horror with focus on a killer murdering a group of people, have a unique following.

These people rave about films like 1978’s Halloween or Scream’s first appearance on the big screen in 1996, to its sixth instalment now released 27-years after the franchise’s debut.

“By the time we got to Scream, slasher films had gone completely out of fashion, and it was this really new, unusual, funny like, postmodern kind of riff on films,” Harrington explains.

“Right from its opening where you have Drew Barrymore's character, being phoned up and asked, ‘What's your favourite scary movie?’.

Supplied Scream 6 hits Kiwi cinemas this week, inviting horror fans back for more.

“These are movies about movies and why it is we love them, how they might form community, what the pleasures are, and so on.

“With the Scream films, there’s always been this playfulness about the genre and about our own role as people who watch movies ...

“That's the case with all kinds of sub-genres, and slasher itself has always been about how do we acknowledge these roles and then do something new and interesting with them.”