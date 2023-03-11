Imperfect Paradise: Compassionate podcast looks at one woman’s descent into extremism

Podcast Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracies is now available to stream.

Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracies

This three-part series from LAist Studios investigates the story behind Guru Jagat, a Californian yoga teacher and wellness entrepreneur, who died suddenly in 2021.

Before her death, Jagat had ascended in the wellness world through teaching and promoting a particular style of yoga called Kundalini, and over time, she’d managed to build herself a successful yoga empire, with book deals, celebrity clients and a gaggle of loyal followers.

But when the pandemic hit, Jagat began peddling outlandish conspiracy theories, much to the dismay of her increasingly worried family.

Supplied Guru Jagat was a Californian yoga teacher and wellness entrepreneur, who died suddenly in 2021.

Imperfect Paradise explores Jagat’s rise and fall, through interviews with family members and others that knew her. Hosted by Emily Guerin, the series paints an empathetic picture of Jagat, without downplaying the harmful, dangerous elements of her conspiratorial beliefs.

At only three episodes long, it did feel as though the series could probably have delved a bit deeper in places and fleshed things out a bit more. But if you’re after a compassionate tale about one woman’s descent into extremism in under two hours, then this one might be just the ticket.

Listen to all episodes of Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracies wherever you get your podcasts.

READ MORE:

* The Last Soviet: NYSNC singer Lance Bass' lightning-in-a-bottle podcast

* The Coldest Case in Laramie: Slow-burn turns to shocking revelations in this Serial podcast

* Fair Game: RNZ's thorough, thought-provoking podcast on Pacific rugby

* HBO's The Last of Us Podcast: The perfect companion to the hit TV show of the summer



Shrink The Box

Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Entertainment are behind this new weekly podcast that explores the psychology of some of the greatest fictional television characters from recent decades.

Every episode, actor Ben Bailey Smith and psychotherapist Sasha Bates put a different character on the therapy couch, analysing their motivations, decisions and relationships. Tony Soprano (from The Sopranos), Omar Little (from The Wire) and Beth Harmon (from The Queen’s Gambit) have been among the personalities dissected so far.

Of course, Smith and Bates only have the show material to go on, so understandably there’s a bit of conjecture and extrapolation involved. But that’s all really just part of the fun, and you get the sense from the show’s relaxed light-heartedness that Smith and Bates aren’t taking themselves too seriously.

It’s not all just jokes and banter though – Smith and Bates also incorporate weighty themes of childhood abandonment, racism and discrimination into their discussion of each character, and some memorable clips from each television show are woven in at certain points too.

Be warned that spoilers are inevitable with Shrink The Box, so make sure you’ve watched at least a season or two of each corresponding television show, before you dive in.

New episodes of Shrink The Box drop widely every Tuesday.

Next Year in Moscow

The Economist’s Russia Editor, Arkady Ostrovsky, hosts this new seven-part series that tells the story of exiled Russians who fled the country when the war in Ukraine began one year ago.

Ostrovsky describes those who left as Russia’s “free-thinkers” – they all oppose Putin’s regime, and now, hundreds of thousands of them are scattered across the globe because of their opposition to the Ukraine invasion.

Throughout the series, Ostrovsky travels to different parts of Europe and the Middle East to meet these dissident Russians, talking to them about how they’re rebuilding their lives and their hopes for the future of their home country.

As a Russian-born British journalist, Ostrovsky brings a distinctive perspective to the role of host – he’s simultaneously an outsider and an insider, and I think this works in his favour, as each episode so far has brought together the right blend of context, nuance and detail for a broad audience.

It’s terrifically produced too: tightly edited interview clips, well-timed music and excellent atmospheric sound.

New episodes of Next Year in Moscow come out every Friday on your preferred podcast app.