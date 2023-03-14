Second Last of Us game will be adapted into more than one season, creators confirm

Ellie and Joel finish what they started in the finale of the Last of Us.

Did Joel make the right call? Were there enough zombies? What would you do? Join us for a fan chat at 11.30am here.

While the season one finale of the HBO series The Last of Us saw the show wrap up the entire original game in one season, creators have confirmed the second game will take at least two seasons to get through.

The adaptation of the 2013 post-apocalyptic Playstation Game – starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie – was confirmed for a second season back in January.

The upcoming series will focus on the Playstation game’s 2020 sequel The Last of Us: Part II.

But when creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman were asked by GQ if Part II, which features complex storylines and more characters and flashbacks, would be wrapped up within season 2, Mazin replied, “no. No way”.

READ MORE:

* Recap: The Last of Us finale cashes in its hoard of hope

* The Last of Us finally gives viewers Ellie’s backstory. It was 10 years in the making

* The Last of Us fans spot major mistake in latest episode



They would not say whether the next instalment would also need a fourth season to completely tell the game’s story.

“You have noted correctly that we will not say how many,” said Mazin.

“But more than one is factually correct.”

HBO/Supplied the creators had seen some complaints about a lack of zombies

Mazin also confirmed to Variety the creators had seen some complaints about a lack of zombies in the on-screen adaptation and said, “it’s quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later. And perhaps different kinds”.

He also addressed viewer’s questions about how the second season of the show will address the time-leap from the games, with Part II being set five years ahead of the first game.

Mazin put to rest rumours that Ramsey might be replaced as Ellie in the show’s second season.

“We are making it with Bella [Ramsey],” he said.

He pointed out Ramsey was 17 during the filming of the first season and is now 19 in real life – the age of Ellie in the game’s sequel.

HBO/Supplied Mazin put to rest rumours that Ramsey might be replaced as Ellie in the show’s second season.

“I think there is still this anxiety,” he said about people’s questions around the show’s accuracy in relation to the game.

“Just know, I am also very anxious. If you’re anxious about something, I’m probably anxious about it, which means we’re talking about it and thinking about it. We will present things, but it will be different, just as this season was different.

“Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it will be barely different at all, but it’s going to be different. It will be its own thing. It won’t be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make.”

The next series will see the return of main characters Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey), as well as Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley). It will also introduce new characters with major storylines.

HBO has not confirmed the show will continue past the second season.

The Last of Us season 1 finale streamed on Neon on Monday.