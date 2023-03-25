Mysterious unsolved murder of Canadian millionaires makes for riveting podcast

The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman podcast is now available to stream.

The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman

Yes, you read that mouthful-of-a-title correctly – it’s the name of a new investigative series from Lionsgate Sound and CBC Podcasts, and it pretty accurately captures the puzzling, contradicting narratives around the show’s two central characters – Barry and Honey Sherman.

The duo were one of Canada’s richest couples: Barry was a high-level pharmaceutical industry executive, and his wife Honey was a prominent philanthropist. But in 2017, they were both found strangled in their Toronto home. The case still remains a mystery to this day, and numerous theories – some more conspiratorial than others – have subsequently filled the void.

Supplied Barry and Honey Sherman’s mysterious deaths are the subject of a new podcast.

Now, journalist Kathleen Goldhar is determined to get to the truth of the matter in this new podcast series, asking who the Shermans really were – and who might have wanted them gone.

It’s a riveting story – featuring high-stakes pharma court battles, family politics that rival the Roys from Succession, a bizarre funeral and more – and Goldhar is a trustworthy host, guiding you through the craziness with authority and aplomb.

New episodes of The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman come out widely every Monday.

High Strange

Tenderfoot TV’s latest project is a bit different to its true-crime predecessors (of which Up and Vanished and To Live and Die in LA are probably the most well-known). Instead, this new show opts for more unusual subject-matter – the peculiar world of UFO sightings.

Over the course of eight episodes, host Payne Lindsey explores some of the strangest UFO stories in history, including the various sightings navy pilots have had in recent years, as well as the curious case of Travis Walton, who believes he was abducted by a UFO for five days in 1975. Lindsey also examines the ways in which the US government has investigated UFO reports over the years, such as the secretive Project Blue Book.

The show description promises Lindsey is “leaving the tinfoil hat at the door”, as he tries to sort fact from fiction – and every-so-often he reminds listeners of his scepticism. But Lindsey does sound a bit credulous at times too, and three episodes in, the talent choices certainly seem to skew that way as well.

Undoubtedly, High Strange is a fun, entertaining listen – however, listeners may want to suspend their disbelief to enjoy it to the fullest.

New episodes of High Strange are available every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.

Class of 1989

This new limited series takes listeners back to 1989 to examine what was a pivotal year in Black cinema in the United States.

Hosts Len Webb and Vincent Williams argue that six films from this era – including Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing, Eddie Murphy’s Harlem Nights and the Oscar-winning Driving Miss Daisy – paved the way for the future success of Black cinema and changed Hollywood forever.

Webb and Williams are both pop culture critics and hosts of the Black cinema podcast The Micheaux Mission, so they certainly know their stuff, and each episode features a range of knowledgeable guests from the film industry lending their expertise too.

Themes of politics, gender and the Hollywood economy are all nicely woven into the insightful discussions about each film’s impact, making the series a valuable addition to the growing pool of film history podcasts.

Listen to new episodes of Class of 1989 every Monday on your preferred podcast app.